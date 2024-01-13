12-year-old creative fashion designer raises Zim flag

Youth Interactive Writer

An apple doesn’t fall far away from the tree.

It’s always refreshing when children copy the good traits of their parents and even try to surpass their milestones.

This makes their parents happy as their legacy and empires will remain firm and resolute when they are gone. This aptly suits South Africa-based creative designer Evelyn Mubochwa’s new adventure in this terrain.

The 12-year-old’s quest to conquer the sub-region is taking shape.

Not only is she dreaming big, but has she just tested the waters.

The creative little genius is no doubt one of Zimbabwe’s exports set to change the design game.

It’s not a profession for laggards, but creative minds, which can make the simple appear sophisticated through creativity. This is the area where Evelyn is convinced she made the right choice.

Evelyn has been exposed to sewing machines, scissors, and needles at a young age. Born and bred in Durban, Evelyn fell in love with her parents’ job when she was still crawling.

Her father, Thembani Mubochwa, a renowned fashion designer and stylist, and her mother Celia, have left traceable footprints of success in this field.

“I just love fashion and design. I learnt from and mother who is also a designer. I enjoy it and I am still perfecting it,” she said.

Fresh from a recent successful exhibition at the Maputo Fashion Week in Mozambique, Evelyn is on top of the world.

“I was in Maputo recently for their annual fashion week.

“It was an eye-opener for me because I was supposed to be the first to showcase my collection dubbed Afro Jumbo by Evelyn Mubochwa.

“I was surprised when I was advised to present them as a closing act since the judges liked my garments.”

Sharing her vision, Evelyn believes she is in the right profession.

She said what inspires is to continue doing well in this profession.

“I always look into the future and then come up with something. I always want my collections to be unique in one way or another. I don’t want to do the obvious, but I would like to come up with something which is attractive. If you want to be a fashion designer, it must be in you, you must enjoy it,” she said.

Now that Evelyn is also following in his father’s footsteps, Thembani’s legacy is in safe hands, to say the least.

Evelyn came to the limelight when she took part in the Zimbabwe Fashion Week held in Victoria Falls last year.

She also won praise from US-based fashion guru, Priscilla Chigariro,during the event.

She held another exhibition in Mozambique last December.

Before the visit to Maputo, she dressed South Africa’s new gospel find, Ndumiso Zungu, (9), at the Crown Gospel Awards.

Ndumiso is the son of Thinah Zungu, a top South African gospel artist who is following in his father’s footsteps. As she starts a new adventure, Evelyn needs support as she opens an online store selling her garments.

Her father has described Evelyn as a blessing.

“I feel blessed that she is now making her designs as a young kid.

“I have been monitoring her since when she was young and she loved to spend time with us in the studio. I was not surprised that she followed in our footsteps,” said Thembani.

Thembani, who has blessed and introduced her daughter into the world of fashion designing, believes she will go far.

“As parents, we should always support our kids and in my case, I love to see Evelyn exhibiting at major festivals.

“This year, we are going to exhibit in Türkiye with her as well as in other parts of North, West, and East Africa.

“We have put everything in place and we are just waiting for the dates,” he said.

Thembani considers Evelyn’s recent invitation to Mozambique as the major highlight of her career.

“A lot of people from Mozambique have been calling us enquiring about my daughter’s garments.

“Some have already purchased her garments, which is a step in the right direction.”

Thembani, who has settled well in Johannesburg, is doing very well across the Limpopo. He has represented Zimbabwe at major fashion fairs the world over.