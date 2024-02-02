  • Today Fri, 02 Feb 2024

12 officers graduate in dog handling

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Today was the sendoff parade for trainees who were trained in dog handling at the ZRP Canine Section in Harare.

A total of 12 police officers graduated in the course 1 of 2023 on dog handling.

Speaking at the sendoff parade Commissioner Priscilla Makotose, Chief Staff Officer of training and development said the dog handling training involves loyalty and partnership.

“Police dog training is not just about teaching dogs to obey commands; it is about cultivating a partnership built on loyalty and teamwork,” she said.

Among the four best trainees was a lady, Sargent Corazon Chuma, from Gwanda.

