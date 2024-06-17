12 Judges sworn in at Concourt

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

Twelve Judges who were recently appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa were sworn in today at the Constitutional Court.

The ceremony was officiated by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

First to take the oath of office was Justice Garainesu Mawadze, who has been elevated to the position of Deputy Judge President of the High Court, where he will deputise Justice Mary Zimba-Dube.

Justice Maxwell Kaitano who is the new Administrative Court Judge was sworn in together with the other 10 High Court Judges.

The new High Court Judges are Ms Faith Mushure, Mr Ngoni Nduna, Mr Regis Demure, Ms Philipa Phillips, Mr Gibson Mandaza, Mr Joel Mambara, Mr Naison Chivayo, Mrs Vivian Ndlovu, Mr Sijabuliso Siziba and Mr Mpokiseng Dube.

In an interview, Justice Mawadze told The Herald that he is ready to execute his duties well.

“As Deputy Judge President, I will be working under the Judge President and will take guidance from her.

“Any appointment is a career development and I joined the High Court bench in 2010 so l have been there for quite some time,” he said.