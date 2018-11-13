12 artists in HIV awareness song

Kundai Marunya

Art Correspondent

As the fight against HIV and AIDS continues, Jibilika Dance Trust has coordinated 12 artists from different genres to feature in a song that raises awareness on the pandemic.

Titled “Positivity” the song has collective voices of young and vibrant artists who are dominant both in underground and mainstream music.

The song was recorded in June this year featuring Masa, Nutty O, Vera, Probeatz, Tamy Moyo, Mwenje Mathole, D-Blok Keislim, Briscky Likho, Maestro Iv, Nargee, Ding’o, and Alchemy.

Jibilika director Plot Mhako said the song will be released together with a video.

“The video shot last month in areas around Harare. We will be releasing it on Friday,” he said.

In the song, Tamy Moyo speaks boldly to the girl child reminding her that she is the best and needs no validation from men to reach high goals in life.

Female rapper D-blok Keislim paints positivity through rhythm and soul, creating a visual auditory journey where the message against substance abuse is powerfully engaging.

Masa, a fast rising guitarist, songwriter and singer brings diversity to the predominantly pop song through a classy jazzy vocal.

Probeatz adds a rich beat-boxing flavour giving the song an amazing feel.

“The song is part of Jibilika’s youth HIV campaign project Step Up 2 HIV which has been running for six years in several schools and communities around the country.

“The award winning program is funded by The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Embassy,” said Mhako.

Step Up 2 HIV program empowers young people with the knowledge, tools and opportunity to use their own art, media and ideas as a way to empower and amplify their voices for an AIDS free generation.

In 2013 the project won Best Social Impact category at the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

“Positivity’s launch will coincide with the celebrations for PEPFAR’s 15 years’ existence and work to save lives. Artists featured in the project will perform the song live and the video will be released on various media platforms with the goal of reaching out to many young people,” said Mhako.

