11-year-old fatally assaults sister

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mutoko are investigating a murder case involving an 11-year-old juvenile who attacked his sister with a log, killing her instantly.

The deceased was aged 1 year and 9 months. The incident occurred in Mutoko this week.

Allegations are that the infant was left by her mother in the custody of the juvenile and other siblings.

It is alleged that while he was playing with his siblings in one of the rooms, he suddenly bolted out, grabbed a log and charged towards where his sister was playing, and assaulted her before she fell.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident in a statement.

The suspect allegedly struck his sister on the upper abdomen, neck and back several times using the log until the victim struggled to breathe.

“Upon realising that the deceased’s condition was worsening the suspect carried the now deceased to a nearby road looking for assistance. Allegations are that other villagers came and discovered that there were no longer signs of life. A report was made at ZRP Mutoko who attended the scene and took the toddler to Murehwa District Hospital where she was confirmed dead,” Insp Chazovachiyi said.

The body now awaits a post-mortem while investigations are in progress.