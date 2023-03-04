11 killed in road accidents

Two people died while another one was seriously injured when a Toyota Wish collided with a truck in Marondera yesterday. — Picture: Victor Maphosa.

Crime Reporter

At least 11 people were killed in separate road accidents that were recorded between Thursday and yesterday.

Of the 11, nine of them died along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road on Thursday while the other two died along the Harare-Mutare Road yesterday.

Police said the nine died when a Toyota Wish was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan UD truck around 4.30 pm. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which nine people died after a Toyota Wish vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan UD truck at the 198 km peg along Masvingo –Mbalabala Road on March 2, 2023 at around 1630 hours.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Filabusi District Hospital awaiting post mortem and identification by their next of kin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ZRP confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on yesterday morning in which two people died on spot while one person was injured when a Toyota Wish vehicle was involved in a head on collision with a lorry at the 73 km peg along Harare- Mutare Road.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured person is admitted at the same hospital.