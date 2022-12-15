$11, 8bn mechanisation fund to boost production

Elton Manguwo

THE Government is set to disburse $11, 8 billion (Zimbabwe dollars) for smallholder mechanisation in a move set to accelerate rural development 8, 0 through increased production as the country journeys towards attainment of Vision 2030.

“This allocation for smallholder mechanisation being undertaken by the Government seeks to promote production and productivity and transform agricultural activities into viable business enterprises,” chief director of Agricultural Engineering and Mechanisation Engineer Edwin Zimunga revealed this on the side-lines of the 2023 budget presentation by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The Government recognises the importance of small holder mechanisation, as a strategy to bolster production output of rural homes with 61 percent of the population dependent on agriculture.

“As we look to achieve vision 2030, there is no way that transformation can be complete when smallholder farmers are not addressed, therefore there is need to mechanise them if they are to be productive,” said Eng Zimunga.

Smallholder mechanisation is critical in addressing low yields that undermine the competitiveness of other sectors dependant on agricultural raw materials, which increases the demand for imports to cover production shortfalls.

Eng Zimunga added: “The $11, 8 billion will go a long way in capacitating our farmers to graduate into commercial agriculture, as the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries. Water and Rural Development seeks to transform subsistence farmers into a surplus oriented lot.”

Furthermore, the smallholder mechanisation fund is set to increase the Zimbabwe farmers’ global competitiveness as the Government pushes to match regional and global production levels.

Eng Zimunga said farmers were expected to participate in the mainstream economy with high productivity levels in the wake of the mechanisation programme.

The fund is set to be complemented by local manufacturing of smallholder farming implements under the mechanisation development alliance.

“The intention is to adopt a value chain approach to grow the mechanisation portfolio and associated value chain actors to promote local manufacturing of technologies not previously manufactured in the country,” said Eng Zimunga.

additionally, AFC Holdings has been capacitated with tractors and implements for leasing to farmers on a cost recovery basis.

“These efforts are aimed at retiring the hoe to the museum, as we modernise the agriculture sector. This the mechanisation department has introduced the use of auger ploughs as a way of leveraging climate smart agricultural mechanisation technologies for this year’s Pfumvudza programme,” said Eng Zimunga.

Mechanisation of the agriculture sector will play a pivotal role in setting the economy on a positive growth and recovery path through the realisation of a potential gross domestic product (GDP) of 33 percent, as downstream benefits of mechanised operations from the current 20 percent GDP contribution.

The Government aims to see the country achieving food self-sufficiency soon.