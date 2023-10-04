107 State-owned enterprises trained in corporate governance

Quality Corporate Governance Centre chairman and founder Canaan Dube (centre) speaks to Rumbidzai Takawira (second from right) while the organisation’s chief executive officer Tendai Rusere (right) and other guests look on at a press conference in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

So far 107 State-owned enterprises have been trained on corporate governance and ethical leadership by the quality corporate governance centre.

Speaking ahead of the centre’s chairperson’s lounge scheduled for Hwange end of this month, chairperson Advocate Canaan Dube said they were providing consultancy in corporate governance and leadership development.

The lounge will be addressed by businessman Dr Shingi Mutasa as the guest of honour who is expected to speak about entrepreneurship.

Adv Dube said the centre was working on engaging more State-owned enterprises on corporate governance and ethical leadership training as well as refresher courses for those that were trained.

“The 107 enterprises trained in corporate governance and ethical leadership are public sector entities either wholly owned or partly owned by the Government.

“We trained up to the Permanent Secretaries and we stopped when we were about to train Ministers,” he said.

Mr Tendai Rusere chief executive officer of the centre said they have the capacity to train all the state-owned enterprises in the country.

“We have the capacity to train all the parastatals in the country so this organisation was one of the pioneers in teaching corporate governance,” he said.

“At this moment we are a bigger extended team of consultants that is helping to evaluate and implement the international results based management system in the public sector. We are at the centre and forefront of pushing trends and dogma in corporate governance.

“The chairperson’s lounge was created out of seeing the need to define what it is to chair in the African space, what it means to be a chair at different levels, at executive level and middle management level. We are also working on producing the African Chairperson’s Handbook which will be used by all chairpersons in the country.”