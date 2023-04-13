105 students honoured

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government today honoured 105 students drawn from the country’s tertiary institutions for excelling in various local, regional and International competitions.

The inaugural Presidential Students Awards were held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The students received their certificates and prize money from the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira who was standing in for President Mnangagwa.