100 women assisted in tackling health issues

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Over 100 women nationwide have been assisted in tackling health issues at a time when there is a disproportionate focus on fighting drug abuse.

A non-governmental organization Perfect Symphony founded by a Global speaker and Hormone wellness coach Ms Tatenda Makayi in partnership with Empowered Women has been battling to ensure that women and girls living with hormone illness get equal attention.

This has been done through life coaching and training with an addition of natural methods through lifestyle changes.

Ms Makayi has helped females from the age of puberty all the way to post-menopause to heal hormone imbalances using simple yet effective natural methods.

Through the program over 100 women nationwide have been impacted through consultations, training and awareness.

In an interview, Ms Makayi said in today’s fast-paced world women often find themselves juggling hormone health as they fail to take charge of their hormonal balance.

“As Hormone wellness coaches we have helped young women and girls through effective natural methods like change of diet and lifestyle adjustment to tackle hormone illness,” she said.

“Since 2017, she has evolved in a digital advocacy together with Empowered Women where she helps amplify virtual consultations to women of reproductive age as it usually starts during adolescence.”

She said in order to help people and make an impact, it was important to come from a place of empathy, compassion, and experience.

“Through consultations and training the organization has helped women and girls learn to understand their polycystic ovary syndrome and learn how to manage them,” Ms Makayi said.

According to the World Health Organisation, estimates suggest that 8–13 percent of reproductive-aged women and up to 70 percent of affected women remain undiagnosed worldwide.

Hormone illness involves irregular periods, usually with a lack of ovulation.