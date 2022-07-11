100-Day cycle projects transform communities

Herald Reporter

The operations implemented by Government under the 100-day cycles have made tremendous impact on the lives of Zimbabweans and are ensuring that the outcomes and set deadlines in the National Development Strategy 1 are met.

The 100-Day cycles, which detail what must be done in the next 100 days, are the building blocks to the realisation of goals of the objectives captured within Vision 2030, of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy.

The programme involves splitting major projects into smaller and manageable developments done and completed within the 100 days, giving tight deadlines to the implementing units.

For the current 100-day cycle, 165 projects have been prioritised across the 10 provinces.

Speaking after last week’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the projects, running from May 23 to August 30, included power and energy development, dam construction, irrigation development, provision of school infrastructure, borehole drilling, road construction and provision of housing and social amenities.

“Some of the projects are replicated in more than one province and are expected to positively contribute to the Government’s aspirations of providing quality service and improving the livelihoods of the citizens,” she said.

With some of the projects being rolled over from previous cycles, citizens have hailed the Government for implementing projects that are already changing their lives.

Mrs Fortunate Muchenje from Norton commended the work that has been done by the Second Republic to ensure that the people could access all services.

“Government has really made sure that as Zimbabweans we can live better lives. We have irrigation projects that have improved the food security situation of the people. There are solar energy projects being implemented and these will definitely improve the availability of electricity. We have benefited a lot from these and we hope to continue seeing these developments,” she said.

Ms Moleen Shumba from Warren Park said the rehabilitation being done on many roads in Harare was a welcome development.

“We have seen many roads being worked on and this is good because these roads have been neglected for too long. Some of them had huge potholes that made them impassable especially during the rainy season. I hope to see more of these roads being fixed,” she said.

In Harare, projects such as the Mbudzi roundabout interchange and the almost complete Chitungwiza-Harare road rehabilitation are some of the projects being carried out by the Government.

In Mashonaland East, Government prioritised the construction of the Hwedza district civil registry office which is now 95 percent complete. The offices are expected to cater for e-passport services among other Government requirements. Currently people from Hwedza are travelling either to Harare or Marondera to get passports.

Mr Munaro Makoni from Hwedza said travelling long distances for services such as passports, birth and death certificates was expensive and time consuming.

“Construction of this office started in 2004 but in the last two years, work has moved fast. We want to thank President Mnangagwa and the Government for making sure that we can access services closer to us. Besides making it easier for us to get important documents, we are happy that we will see our people getting employed here,” he said.

In Bulawayo, the upgrade of the road leading to Old Bulawayo National Monument by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is also being done.

The project seeks to restore the tourist attraction which was destroyed by fire over 10 years ago. Old Bulawayo, is the site of former Ndebele King Lobengula’s first capital, is located 15km south-east of Bulawayo.

Work has also begun on the Gwanda-Maphisa road in Matabeleland South where a 66km road linking Plumtree town, Mangwe, and Bulilima districts with Gwanda is being surfaced.

Under the NDS1, the Infrastructure and utilities pillar has 601 projects which are being carried out across the country.

Midlands has prioritised a total of 115 projects, the largest number to be implemented by any province, while Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West will each implement 96 projects. Manicaland has set a target of 90 projects, while Matabeleland South has 53, Masvingo 48, Harare 46, Bulawayo 44 and Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central 34 each.

According to the economic blueprint, the deterioration in the country’s basic infrastructure has had a serious impact on productive sectors of the economy and on the level and quality of services to the public at large.

“During the NDS1 period, efficient infrastructure delivery will be key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development.

“This will involve restoration of basic infrastructure services such as roads and expansion in critical areas mainly targeting key sectors of energy, transport, water and sanitation, Information and Communication Technology and housing,” the document states.

With continuous monitoring of the 100 day-cycle projects, the Government has been able to track their progress and impact on the communities.