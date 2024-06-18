100 bodies arrive from SA for burial every week

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

An average of 100 bodies of Zimbabweans dying in South Africa are being repatriated home every week.

The newly refurbished Beitbridge Border Post now has a stand-alone Port Health facility that has modern equipment for standard inspections of ill travellers and human remains, among other things.

Previously, these were being attended to in movable containers.

Speaking during a recent media tour organised by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Port Health Officer Ms Silibiziso Nkala said most of the human remains arrive in Zimbabwe on Fridays and Saturdays.

She said they have tightened screws to ensure that people do not smuggle goods in and out of the country under the pretext of repatriating human remains for burial.

“The major death causes are chronic illnesses, injuries, gun shots, stab wound and motor vehicles accidents,” she said.

“On the export side we process several bodies, mainly of crew members or truck drivers who die during their journeys through Zimbabwe.”

She said the facility is also used to screen travellers for selected illnesses. It also offers health education.

The requirements for repatriating a corpse include clearance from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and documentation from the Consulate, the deceased person’s birth certificate or national identification document.