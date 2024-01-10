10 robbers raid Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi

Crime Reporter

Ten robbers raided Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi last night before attacking a security guard and the deputy head and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, a pistol, laptops, cellphones and a Mazda Tribute vehicle.

The robbers blew open a safe where the money was when the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Lomagundi College on January 9, 2024, at around 2030 hours. 10 unknown suspects pounced at the college and attacked security guards and the deputy head.

“The suspects broke into the finance office where they blew an empty cash safe before breaking into the Principal’s office where they stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

“Subsequently, the suspects stole a pistol, laptops, cellphones and a Mazda Tribute vehicle which they used as a getaway car. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft that occurred at a school at the intersection of George Silundika Street and Third Avenue.

The unknown suspects broke into the school offices and stole US$17 280 cash which was in a cash box.