Question 9

In disregard of China’s solemn position and firm opposition and with the connivance and arrangement of the US government, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi went ahead with the visit to China’s Taiwan region.

This reckless move seriously infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiqué. The Chinese government has taken lawful and justified countermeasures to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, instead of self-reflection and admitting its mistakes, the US side made absurd remarks and ven put he blame on China like a thief crying “Stop thief!” The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is going to publish a series of articles to share the truth, introduce China’s clear position and expose lies, so as to set the record straight.

Q9: Why is Taiwan question not comparable to Ukraine crisis?

The Taiwan question and the Ukraine crisis are different in nature and are not comparable at all. Ukraine is a sovereign state, and the Ukraine crisis is a conflict between sovereign countries. Taiwan is not a sovereign state but has been and will always be an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affair. The 1943 Cairo Declaration states that Taiwan shall be restored to China.

The 1945 Potsdam Proclamation reaffirms that the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out. Since the People’s Republic of China was founded and became the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan has indisputably been part of China. UN Resolution 2758 further confirmed Taiwan’s status. These are the facts that no one can deny.

Some countries emphasize the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, but keep challenging China’s sovereignty and the one-China principle on the Taiwan question, and even deliberately create tensions in the Taiwan Strait. This is obviously a blatant double standard.

Anyone underscoring the principle of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity should apply this principle to the Taiwan question rather than practise any double standard. The Chinese side rejects any attempt to draw parallels between the Ukraine crisis and the Taiwan question, and will firmly defend its core interests.

As the one who created the Ukraine crisis, the US has now been fanning the flames and escalating tensions. This has not only undermined normal exchanges between countries, but also complicated and escalated the Ukraine crisis.

This is taking a heavy toll on people across the world, especially those in developing countries with a weak economic foundation. Instead of learning lessons and correcting its mistakes, the US has gone even further to compare Ukraine to Taiwan in order to twist he ogic, mislead public perceptions and profit from the chaos. This is playing with fire. Those who play with fire are bound to get burned themselves.

