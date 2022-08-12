10 Questions on Taiwan Question

QUESTION 2

Beginning yesterday, the Chinese Embassy in Harare is publishing a series of 10 articles on the Taiwan Question, explaining in depth the history of Taiwan and the implications of the recent visit to Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan by the United States Speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Yesterday’s article comprehensively dealt with Question 1. WHY IS IT SAID TAIWAN IS AN INALIENABLE PART OF CHINA’S TERRITORY? Today, the article focuses on Question 2.

In disregard of China’s solemn position and firm opposition and with the connivance and arrangement of the US government, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi went ahead with the visit to China’s Taiwan region.

This reckless move seriously infringe on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and severely violated the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communique.

The Chinese government has taken lawful and justified countermeasures to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, instead of self-reflection and admitting its mistakes, the US side made absurd remarks and even put the blame on China like a thief crying “Stop thief!” The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe is going to publish a series of articles to share the truth, introduce China’s clear position and expose lies, so as to set the record straight.

Q2: Who is provoking the crisis and changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait?

Taiwan has been an inseparable part of China’s territory for 1 800 years. In 1943, the leaders of China, the United States and Britain issued the Cairo Declaration, which clearly states that all territories Japan stole from the Chinese, such as Taiwan, shall be restored to China.

The Potsdam Declaration of 1945 affirmed that the terms of the Cairo Declaration would be carried out. United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, recognised that the representatives of the government of the People’s Republic of China are the only lawful representatives of China to the United Nations.

When China and the United States established diplomatic relations on Jan. 1, 1979, the United States recognised in the joint communique with China that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government of China. Four decades have passed since, and the United States has long been committed to not developing official relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan has never been a country. There is only one China in the world and both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China. This has been the status quo of Taiwan since ancient times.

The China-US Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations in 1979 clearly underlined that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is a part of China. This has been the status quo of the Taiwan Strait for decades. However, this status quo has indeed been broken.

The saboteurs are not China, but the United States and the separatist forces in Taiwan. In 2000, the United States put the so-called “Taiwan Relations Act” it unilaterally concocted before the three China-US joint communiques. This is an act of changing the status quo.

Several years ago, the United States took out the once-secretive so-called Six Assurances to Taiwan and made that part of its One-China policy. This is an act of changing the status quo and hollowing out the One-China policy.

The US government should revisit and take a serious look at the three China-US joint communiques, so that they will have a clear understanding of what the status quo really is and who is really changing the status quo. The same goes for the Taiwan authorities.

Since the Democratic Progressive Party took office, it has been pushing for “incremental Taiwan independence” and “de-sinicization”, and trying to create the false impression of “two Chinas” or “One China, one Taiwan” on various occasions. This is also a blatantly act of changing the status quo.

By order of succession, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is the third-highest-ranking official in the U.S. government. Travelling in a military aircraft, Pelosi paid a high-profile “official visit to Taiwan”, as her office described it in her arrival statement, and was given full-protocol treatment by Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities, who make no secret of pursuing independence in their party platform. Such a visit has openly broken America’s commitment not to develop official relations with Taiwan.

These are extremely irresponsible, provocative, and dangerous moves.

The visit of Pelosi to Taiwan is a grave provocation that upgraded substantive exchanges between the US and Taiwan. It is a serious violation of the One-China principle. It seriously tramples on basic norms in international relations.

It also seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has done everything diplomatically possible. We had repeatedly warned the US through various channels of the grave nature and severe harm of this visit. We made it clear that China will not sit by and watch; we will not allow any room for “Taiwan independence” separatist forces; and all consequences arising there from must be borne by the US.

The international community had been warning the US of the potential consequences as well. Many openly pointed out that the visit was a completely unnecessary, egregious provocation and could trigger a serious crisis. Sadly, however, the US turned a deaf ear to all of those and just let the visit happen.?

China’s countermeasures are necessary as a warning to the provocateurs and as a step to uphold our sovereignty and security. Now the US and its sidekicks have spoken up accusing China of “overreacting”. If they truly care about regional peace and stability, they should stood up and tried to dissuade Pelosi early on.

Couldn’t they have seen this coming and prevented it? On such an issue concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China’s countermeasures are justified, necessary and proportionate, and there is nothing excessive about them.

The US, as the provocateur and the one that caused the crisis, should and must assume the entire responsibility for it.

Next Question: “How many United States of America in the world?” is coming tomorrow.