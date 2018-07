The accident occurred past the Great Dyke Pass along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway.

AT least 10 people are feared dead following a road traffic accident last night just after Mapinga and past the Great Dyke Pass along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

Mashonaland West Provincial Administrator Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo says the province has already activated the Civil Protection Unit to assist accident victims.

More to follow.