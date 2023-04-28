10 000 ha irrigation development for Gwayi-Shangani Dam

Elton Manguwo

WITH construction of the Gwayi Shangani Dam nearing completion, the Government is looking to develop 10 000 hectares of irrigation, a move that is set to boost production and climate proof the agricultural sector.

“The greater opportunity of the project is to facilitate upscaling of agriculture projects through irrigation while supplying water to the Bulawayo and Matabeleland region,” said the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga.

The Government is implementing the national Matabeleland Zambezi Water project which includes irrigation development, fisheries and ecotourism.

The first phase of the proposed 10 000 hectares irrigation development covers 1 400 hectares in 200 hectares blocks meant to significantly transform the lives of communities impacted by the dam.

“ZINWA is inviting qualified bidders for the development of the proposed 200 hectares blocks around the lack and the pipeline,” said Mrs Munyonga.

The investment and partnerships with private sector for irrigation development is set to ensure the drawing of water from this source as small-scale farmers may not have the

capacity to utilise the available resources without the necessary infrastructure.

The country has many water resources with an estimated potential to irrigate over two million hectares. Therefore, the Government is partnering private players to tap into these water bodies increasing the area under irrigation.

“The Gwayi Shangani dam when completed will hold 691 million cubic litres of water to facilitate irrigation projects in the surrounding areas,” said Mrs Munyonga.

The irrigation development initiative is part of Government thrust to include water utilisation projects for all dam construction projects for communities to start benefitting from the impounded water upon completion.

The Dam which is located in a semi-arid with a sizeable number of communal farmers who will be assisted to reduce poverty and in turn contribute to rural industrialisation and development.

The Government to climate proof agriculture production initiated the project as part of the 12 high impact dams aiming at modernising the sector in line with the agenda of facilitating a modern, sustainable and viable smart agricultural sector.

ZINWA is spearheading the construction of the Gwayi Shangani dam towards modernisation of the agricultural sector to ensure farmers produce all year round.

The dam is a key investment as it will accelerate Government’s agricultural transformation strategy in the region by providing a base for maximum productivity through irrigation.

Infrastructural developments such as dam construction are some of the factors projected to ensure the attainment of an upper-middle income economy by 2030 anchored by the National Development Strategy 1.