1 050 cattle stolen in Mash Central . . .robbery, rape cases spike

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Police and various stakeholders in Mashonaland Central province have intensified the fight against crime as cases of stock-theft, robbery and rape surge.Partnering with the community and other stakeholders including the Veterinary Services Department, the Registrar General’s office, and traditional leaders, police are mobilizing the communities to relaunch the cattle branding at all levels.

This comes amidst high-pitched cries from farmers who have become victims of cattle rustlers which has so far cost the national herd a total of 1 057 cattle last year alone.

Addressing hundreds of farmers at Mapere Primary School in Mazowe last week Friday during the Provincial Crime Awareness campaign, officer commanding Mashonaland Central Province Commissioner Charles Musavengana revealed that cases of stock theft have spiked calling for a tightening of the noose in clearance and procedures governing the buying, selling and movement of livestock in the province.

“This Crime Awareness Campaign comes after the province has recorded an upsurge in cases of stock theft, robbery, and rape. Livestock, particularly cattle form an integral part of our economy, and it is imperative that farmers uphold strategies being churned out by the ZRP to ensure livestock security.

“Resultantly, the need to protect the national herd cannot be over-emphasized, and as such the ZRP is concerned with the current stock-theft trends in the province. During the period January to December 2023, the province recorded a total of 605 stock theft cases, an increase of 187 cases as compared to 459 cases recorded during the same period in 2022.

“A total of 1057 were stolen this year compared to 792 in the year 2022 giving a 33 percent increase. On the same note, police managed to recover 249 cattle in the year 2023 compared to 262 recovered during the same period in 2022,” said Comm Musavengana.

Ceaser Mine and Mapere farm resettlements have become the latest hotspot targets for stock theft by cattle deboning rustlers who are ravaging the area with Ward 24 councilor Ernest Chipiri saying the crisis is heavily weighing on farmers ‘business.

“The majority of our people here depend on cattle for draught work in various areas including ploughing and cultivation of fields as well as a mode of transport, however the increase in these cases of stock theft has negatively impacted on our agriculture in the area as well as threatening food security for our people, our farmers are faced with a big challenge because of these cases,” said Clr Chipiri.

As part of efforts to suppress stock theft, police are encouraging farmers to establish Village Anti-Stock Theft Committees (VASTC), an initiative that empowers livestock owners and members of the community in the fight to protect their wealth.

Police further revealed that the province is bearing the brunt of robbery cases which have increased in 2023, “cases of robbery have also proved to be a thorn in the flesh for our communities in most of the province,” said Comm Musavengana.

“A total of 425 robbery cases were registered during the period extending from January to November 2023 as opposed to 334 cases reported in 2022, resultantly the province recorded an increase by 91 cases.”

Another worrying crime in the province is the continued increase in number of young girls who are victims of inhuman sexual abuse perpetrated by close relative members, “turning to the issue of rape cases, a total of 412 rape cases were reported in the province from January to November 2023 as compared to 441 cases recorded during the same period in the year 2022.

“Of these cases, 315 cases were perpetrated on young children while the remaining 97 cases were perpetrated on adult female victims. A close analysis of these rape or sexual abuse cases shows that some rape cases were perpetrated by very close relatives who include fathers, step-fathers, uncles, brothers, cousins and in-laws,” said police.

Police also made a clarion call for people to desist from crossing flooded rivers during this wet season to avoid cases of drowning.