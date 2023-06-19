0ver 40 Zimbabweans escape death as bus overturns in SA

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Forty Zimbabweans escaped death by a whisker after a Bulawayo-bound bus they were travelling in overturned along the N1 highway near Makhado town in Limpopo province, South Africa on Sunday evening.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gauteng to Bulawayo.

Limpopo spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Community Safety, Mr Mafenya Lediga confirmed the incident.

“The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Indications are that the bus overturned near Makhado town. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities.

“The matter is now under investigations. More information will be available at a later stage,” he said.

In April, eight people, some of them believed to be Zimbabweans were killed when a Toyota Quantum they were travelling in was involved in a road accident near Musina town.

The incident occurred before the Baobab Tollgate along the N1 highway.

More than 50 Zimbabweans have died on the N1 highway due to road accidents in the last 12 months.

The road is the major commercial artery linking South Africa to the rest of the SADC countries north of the Limpopo and Zambezi Rivers.