Zvorwadza in court for insulting President

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter

National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe’s chairperson Stendrick Zvorwadza has appeared in court on allegations of insulting President Mugabe after he called for the removal of vendors operating in and around the capital to designated points. President Mugabe had raised concern over the lack of order in the Harare central business district (CBD) and said the movement of vendors to designated points would allow for the free flow of human and vehicular traffic. It is alleged that Zvorwadza said what President Mugabe was saying was “nonsense” and vowed that vendors were not going anywhere. He appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande last week facing charges of undermining the authority of the President. His lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bhamu raised concern over the “unnecessary and malicious” detention of his client by the police.

“The accused was arrested on Tuesday at around 9.15am and by lunch time the police had completed taking his details and statement. Nothing stopped the matter to be brought before the court, but out of malice, the police prolonged his detention although he surrendered himself and fully cooperated with the police,” said Mr Bhamu.

The prosecutor, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa, proposed $500 bail for Zvorwadza, but his lawyer said the amount was exorbitant considering that he is a vendor who sells paraffin. Ms Sande ordered Zvorwadza to pay $200 bail. Mr Bhamu notified the court that he will challenge remand on the next appearance. Mr Mutizirwa told the court that on October 7, President Mugabe gave a statement during the National Youth Assembly at Zanu-PF headquarters.

The court heard that President Mugabe told then Minister of Home Affairs Dr Ignatius Chombo that vendors cannot be allowed to use roads in the CBD selling their wares the “Nigerian” style. President Mugabe further stated that vendors must be given designated areas outside the roads and leave the roads free, the court heard. It is alleged that the following day Zvorwadza gave a Press statement to the Daily News saying the informal sector will not listen to such nonsense.

He said: “We are going to stay in the streets. He (President Mugabe) is daydreaming. I bet with my head that the President has no capacity to remove vendors from the streets. He must depart this issue of day dreaming. Mugabe must appreciate the role of the informal sector . . . ’

It is alleged that Zvorwadza’s statement was intended to cause hatred, contempt or ridicule to the President and influence vendors to resist Government policy.