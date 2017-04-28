Zvorwadza faces over 40 counts of fraud

Herald Reporter

National Vendors Union chairman Stendrick Zvorwadza is facing over 40 counts of fraud after he allegedly duped unsuspecting home-seekers of thousands of dollars under the pretext that he would offer them residential stands.

Sources close to the investigations yesterday said Zvorwadza made vendors believe that he could offer them residential stands in some parts of the city.

He allegedly told them that he was linked to influential people in the city and that it would be easy for the vendors to acquire residential stands.

The incidents occurred on separate occasions since 2014, with Zvorwadza allegedly collecting different amounts from the victims.

The least he collected from an individual was $500.

The Herald has it on good authority that Zvorwadza has been questioned by police at Harare Central Police Station over the matter.

Dockets are in the process of being compiled and he is likely to appear in court once investigations have been completed.

In an interview, Zvorwadza denied that he was under investigation.

“I am not under probe and there is no case because the cases that are being said are already before the High Court,” he said.

“To summarise it all, there are some people who are pursuing endless issues against me.”

In June last year, Zvorwadza appeared in court for threatening to burn down Rainbow Towers Hotel during a demonstration against Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s continued stay at the five-star hotel.