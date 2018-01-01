Zuma’s New year message to SA

JOHANNESBURG. — President Jacob Zuma yesterday characterised 2017 as eventful and fruitful, while saying radical transformation was on the cards for this year.

“We have come to an end of a very eventful and productive year,” the president said in a New Year’s statement issued by his office.

When it came to the economy, President Zuma described it as having been a “turbulent 2017”, yet, said that “we are pleased that we emerged from the technical recession”.

“The country’s GDP began to show welcome improvements. This year, “extra efforts together” would be needed to “reignite” the economy, ensuring a growth that benefited all, said the country’s president.

“The programme of radical socio-economic transformation will thus be the main focus of government in the year 2018, and it will inform the delivery of our programmes.”

President Zuma said that a key way, this transformation would manifest through his recent promise of free higher education for poor and working class students at universities and colleges.

“The intervention must be the beginning of a skills revolution in our country, in pursuit of the radical socio-economic transformation programme.”

When it came to basic education, there were also measures needed to improve access for all. — News24.