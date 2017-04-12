ZRP warns spike-throwing cops

April 12, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
IMG_327612

Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter
Throwing spikes at moving vehicles is illegal and police officers found engaging in such practices will be dealt with accordingly, police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba has said.

According to the police, spikes should only be placed in front of vehicles when police officers suspect the driver might not stop at a roadblock.

This comes after legal experts and transport operators recently described as uncivilised, the use of spikes by police to enforce compliance saying there were other modern and effective methods of traffic control and management.

In an interview yesterday, Snr Asst Comm Charamba said it was wrong to throw spikes on vehicles and urged members of the public to report such incidences.

“Spikes are not thrown at moving vehicles,” she said.

“Our officers are trained to place spikes in front of vehicles where they have suspicion that the driver may fail to stop and anyone who throws a spike, that is wrong. You are supposed to place a spike.

“Some of the spikes are already there at roadblocks, on the far left side of the roadblock and they will be permanently laid down on any particular road where the police officers are conducting roadblocks.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said there were two types of spikes; those that were laid down at roadblocks and others that were placed under vehicles if there was suspicion that drivers might want to evade a roadblock.

She said the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mguni was correct when he recently alluded that no police officer was allowed to throw spikes at moving vehicles.

“When somebody throws spikes we have a clear way of reporting any misconduct,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba. “We have got our National Complaints desk where you can phone on (04) 703631 and report such officers, that is if that happens.

“You can also report to the nearest police station. You ask to see the officer-in-charge, the officer commanding district or the officer commanding province. But no spikes are thrown at moving vehicles at all costs.”

Deputy Minister Mguni said Government would invoke Section 38 of the Criminal Law to punish the offending officers.

Reads the law: “Any person who — (a) throws or propels or prepares to throw or propel any missile, article or thing at any person, motor vehicle, boat, aircraft or building with the intention or realising that there is a real risk or possibility of causing damage or injury; or (b) without lawful excuse, the proof whereof lies on him or her, overturns or attempts to overturn any motor vehicle, boat or aircraft. . . shall be guilty of obstructing or endangering the free movement of persons or traffic and liable to a fine not exceeding level twelve or imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years or both.”
He said members of the public who witness the “dangerous practice” should take video or pictoral evidence, so that the cops could be punished in the courts.
  • Nesongano

    Charity haikona kudaro. What is the difference between throwing spikes under someone’s car and placing the same under a car? What is the actual motive when these spikes are thrown or placed as you want us to believe. Is it not to immobilize the car? Charity haikona kutamba nemashoko mhani iwe.

  • Jonah15

    This##mama is playing with words, in short she is saying it’s okay to puncture tyres using spikes how and when is beside the point. I agree with some here, the cops are given authorisation from above to extort, smash window screens and spike cars. It’s one thing to have politicians dragging the country back to the stone ages, however mangonjo should do better.

  • Tarubva Chibva

    No Police Officer deploys herself! Last time Charity was justifying use of unnecessary force by the police. She justified spikes and is still justifying spikes! You are giving your running cubs the excuse to lie that they are suspecting every motorist wants to escape. This is FOOLISH. Can we Zimbabweans have civilized Police? Even Smith era Police wouldn’t be this cruel. Why displaying such a show of force on people who have silently endured catastrophic mismanagement of the economy. Look at the original Road Traffic Act and compare with the adulterated one where Statutory Instruments are cooked up to con the public. Why introduce so many frivolous requirements that don’t add value to the lives of people! We are currently mourning the death of more than 20 passengers who died in the Proliner Bus Disaster and yet Govt through Police is causing the wastage of forex importing honey comb reflectors, fire extinguishers, reflective vests etc instead of using the forex for mending roads.

    Thefts and other crimes are largely not being attended to because every Police station has to raise cash from impoverished motorists!

    The President declared our roads a state of disaster.This was in The Herald of 25 February 2017 “It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act declared that as a result of the La Nina phenomena which has seen most parts of the country receiving excessive rains, a state of disaster exists on the roads and related road network infrastructure in the Harare Metropolitan Province with effect from 26th January 2017,” said Minister Kasukuwere in the notice.

    Has the state of disaster been reversed? Why do the Police think motorists can still abide by the road rules when the State President has acknowledged failure of road infrastructure? The Road Traffic Act must be suspended pursuant to the notice.

  • moholo

    ko ingawanhi warikungokanda murikutiiapa shefu, wari mutown ngawasatakureba maspike acho toziwa kuti idi..

  • Tirikukuonai hedu

    Charity is trying to be clever here. She is saying its illegal to THROW Spikes bt its allowed only to PLACE . Kkkkk lol.
    What pple are complaining of is the use of spikes in watever way.
    Then she goes on to say if u see the act take a video kkkkk. Throwing takes a second to do hw long does it take to reach my handbag or pocket to take phone scroll to camera then shoot a clear video. Dnt try to be clever Charity

  • Ekigo

    Kusanyara, it benefited you and you kept quite all along. Now you start speaking as if you yourselves are law abiding. Dont tell me madam that all along you did not know that your police pple are throwing spikes at vehicles? How many pple died and it was all in the papers because of that. Why did you not respond then? SHAME

  • Warumwa warumwa

    My question is not about throwing or placing. My concern is toitasei ne ma spikes aripo. I have latest set 12 stud 6 inches diamond shaped for maximum effect good as new spikes every policeman companion. Viewing and offers accepted