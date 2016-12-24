ZRP to continue monitoring cops

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue monitoring officers deployed at roadblocks and those carrying out other duties as part of its ongoing measures to curb corruption, a senior police officer said yesterday.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said measures would always be put in place to monitor officers while executing their duties.

“This has been an ongoing process and there are mechanisms that were put in place to monitor officers on duty. There are monitoring teams that regularly visit all the officers unannounced and they carry out spot checks,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said the force do not condone corruption and anyone found on the wrong side would be discharged from duty.

Government recently announced it would introduce an electronic traffic system to monitor police officers at roadblocks in real-time to curb corruption and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.

Addressing journalists in Harare recently, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo said the system would detect unlicensed drivers, unroadworthy vehicles, blacklisted vehicles and drivers as well as fake licences. This follows concerns raised against police officers engaging in corruption at roadblocks.

Last year alone, 320 police officers were fired for various offences bordering on abuse of office through corrupt activities.

“I want to take this opportunity to inform the nation of our plan to introduce electronic traffic management systems (ETMS), which is now at an advanced stage.

“ETMS is an integrated computerised traffic system, which curtails the opportunity for motorist and enforcement officers to negotiate terms for resolving traffic infringements.”