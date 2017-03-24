ZOL launches FibroniksFast

Business Reporter

LEADING internet service provider, ZOL Zimbabwe has launched a product whose speed, chief executive Denny Marandure, said brings internet speed that equals “a cheetah driving a Ferrari”.

Mr Marandure said Zimbabwe cannot ignore the internet of things but this can only be achieved by super-fast FibroniksFast speeds. ZOL Zimbabwe has slashed prices for its capped fibroniks packages which includes moving up the roof of the packages.

For instance, the cheapest package which was previously priced at $29 for 15GB has seen the cap pushed to 25GB for the same price. ZOL has also introduced “Night Owl” which is an optional off-peak pricing for browsing between 11 pm and 6am.

The night owl packages start at $6 for 25GB essentially making ZOL Fibroniks the hottest broadband connection in town. For just $35 you can now get 50GB of data which translates to $0,70 per GB. He said Fibroniks-on-the-go is now at 300 ZOLspots nationwide with speeds up to 100mbps.

“The best advertising is done by a satisfied customer. I’m challenging my team to satisfy customers,” said Mr Marandure.

Officially launching the product the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Supa Mandiwanzira acknowledged the investment that ZOL Zimbabwe has poured into developing internet penetration in the country.

He challenged players in the sector to do more to ensure that three quarters of the population has access to the internet.

“We have target that 80 percent of the population should have access to internet by 2020. Broadband is increasingly becoming a human right. Let us put broadband where the people are. I’m appealing to all the players in the sector to deliver fibre to the home across the country. And let’s not target only areas that we think are commercially viable. Let’s go down there and deliver internet to all Zimbabweans,” said Minister Mandiwanzira.

ZOL Zimbabwe’s parent company Liquid Telecom managing director Wellington Makamure said ZOL has potential and capacity to increase speeds.