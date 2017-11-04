Zodwa Wabantu finally coming to Zimbabwe

Robert Mukondiwa

This is an Anne Nhira alert!

The hating sister better get her pen and paper ready because her Nemesis, Zodwa Wabantu is coming to Zimbabwe and this time she is doing so with an emphatic tour.

While the forgotten actress knocked on any and every door with a hinge and handle to try and get the South African daring provocateur prohibited from entering the land of Nehanda and Chaminuka, her efforts fell to naught and Zodwa was allowed to enter Zimbabwe for a private paid for event during the time of the Harare carnival.

However, Zodwa preferred not to come after the furore the event had caused arguing that she would tread on Zimbabwean soil when there were fewer distractions instead. And now the distractions are gone and she will be landing in Zimbabwe for a three-city strong tour where she will do the two things that she knows best; being famous for being famous and raising her leg!

“We are proud to be hosting Zodwa Wabantu finally and we are absolutely certain that this time, without the distraction of any other howling, the show will focus on the love affair between Zodwa Wabantu and her legion of fans in Zimbabwe. We know for a fact that her adoring fans will have a great time as she features alongside a line-up of strong supporting DJs and that will make the event memorable and be icing on the cake for her fans in three cities no less,” said a spokesperson for the people behind the tour, Joe Mentro.

Zodwa, who recently celebrated her birthday with a string of shows, will be fresh from England when she lands in Zimbabwe and while Muddy Island will be cold to the core, the Zimbabwe heat will help her warm up a bit and shake off the cold.

She shakes her leg first in Bulawayo at Club Connect on November 11, then heads to the Sunshine City, Harare, for her debut visit on November 12 at Harare’s Private Lounge before wiggling her being behind the cover of the mountains in Mutare at the newly opened Club 263 in a whirlwind visit.

Speaking to this reporter, Zodwa Wabantu had expressed reservations about the visit initially, citing the unfavourable response her previous attempt at a sojourn had elicited from the envy laden pen of Anne Nhira but later thawed to great love and appreciation for her Zimbabwean fans.

The last attempt to have her barred saw the b-class actress Anne Nhira, who now anchors an online show, being mauled by Zimbabweans who saw her attempt to have Zodwa banned as being driven by malice, anger at her waning almost-career as well as being hypocritical considering that she has been based in South Africa for most of the past decade; the land of Zodwa Wabantu.

“We think the noise of the past has died and we can now focus on the fact that Zodwa is an entertainer and indeed entertain she will when she comes to Zimbabwe,” said Mentro. Hitting the headlines for her blatant refusal to wear underwear, which she deems uncomfortable, Zodwa has been viewed by some as the poster child for liberalism and free thought as she swims upstream in the earthly river, while others think she is one immoral woman; L’Enfant terrible to be exact!

The feisty Scorpio has previously called Zimbabwe home. And finally, the queen of provocation of the human eye will be landing home to meet the people whose hearts she has won as something of a people’s provocative princess.