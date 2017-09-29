Zivhu takes over ZILGA leadership

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

Association of Rural District Councils (ARDC) president Dr Killer Zivhu was yesterday unveiled as the new leader of Zimbabwe Local Government Association (zilga) following the expiry of Bulawayo mayor Councillor Martin Moyo’s term. Urban local authorities and rural district councils make up zilga and rotate the presidency every two years. Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ) president and Harare mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni will deputise Dr Zivhu.

UCAZ will take over the secretariat of zilga from the ARDC, also in line with the rotational rules. In his acceptance speech at a zilga conference in Harare, Dr Zivhu urged rural and urban local authorities to work together and shun politics in council business. “We have to work together in unity to make sure that there will be progress in our councils,” he said. “Politics should not supersede council business.

“We must concentrate much on improving the lives of the people who voted for us. We must be united, sharing ideas. It is our wish to see Chivi Rural District Council visiting Gweru to exchange ideas and we can twin among ourselves. We must talk to Government with one voice as councils.” Dr Zivhu said most councils had been accused of corruption after failing to provide quality service, without considering that the revenue base for local authorities had dwindled.

He said Government took away revenue generating ventures like the licensing of vehicles which was given the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration. Dr Zivhu said if Harare was collecting money for vehicle licence disks, it could be able to maintain and rehabilitate its roads without any difficulties. “I do not think we were going to see some potholes in Harare, but those who are collecting the funds are not giving back enough for such projects,” he said. “They are keeping the huge chunk for themselves. We want vehicle licensing to be given back to councils so that we can do some meaningful progress.

“For our rural district councils, the land levy has been taken away from us, that was our major source of revenue. I am going to make sure that as councillors and mayors we meet President Mugabe and appraise him on the challenges faced by local authorities.” UCAZ president Clr Manyenyeni said his organisation was happy to handover the presidency to Dr Zivhu.

“zilga will be led by Councillor Killer Zivhu as previously arranged and as agreed by ARDCZ and UCAZ,” he said. “The rotation is two pronged, with policy makers and the secretariat.” Proceedings at the event were temporarily affected after councillors from both UCAZ and ARDC argued over whether or not to deal with constitutional amendments. After some haggling, it was eventually agreed to put aside dealing with the constitutional issues and proceed with the other business of the day.