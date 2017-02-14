Zivhu bails out Caesarian op mom

Herald Reporter

The Killer Zivhu Foundation on Saturday rescued a disabled woman who needed to undergo a complicated Caesarian section at Harare Central Hospital, by donating funds and various goods. Mrs Chipo Manyuka of Glen Norah suburb suffers from a rare condition called Osteogenesis imperfect, which affected the development of her bones, resulting in her failing to develop fully.

She was due to be admitted at Harare Central Hospital yesterday so that she could be operated on to deliver her baby, since her condition prevents her from normal delivery.

Speaking during the handover of various foodstuffs and clothes for the baby in Glen Norah, founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation, Dr Killer Zivhu, urged people to help the disadvantaged in the spirit of celebrating President Mugabe’s birthday, which is due on February 21.

He said President Mugabe had sacrificed a lot in helping fellow Zimbabweans through leading the liberation struggle and his pro-poor policies after independence.

Dr Zivhu cited empowerment policies such as the land reform, indigenisation and education, as some of the programmes which showed how President Mugabe was willing to sacrifice for fellow Zimbabweans.

“We want people to know that we are celebrating President Mugabe’s birthday and it’s all about giving,” he said. “The President gave his life to Zimbabwe and he showed his generosity by availing all the opportunities to the people and he actually gave it all. We can also give others the little that we have.”

Dr Zivhu, who was accompanied by gospel musician Mathias Mhere, said musical concerts would be organised to raise funds to support more people in the same predicament as Mrs Manyuka.

Apart from paying for Mrs Manyuka’s hospital bills to enable her delivery, the Killer Zivhu Foundation will also assume responsibility for the debts she accrued during her previous visits to hospital.

Mrs Manyuka thanked Dr Zivhu for his generosity.

She said her situation was desperate until she heard of the “good works” being done by Dr Zivhu nationwide and phoned him looking for help.

“I am due to deliver my baby, but they have no option except to do a Caesarian section,” she said. “I also need to take some special medication to reduce the risk of the baby getting the same disease I have.”

Osteogenesis imperfecta is also known as brittle bone disease and sometimes causes bones to break for no apparent reason.