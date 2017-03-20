Zimsec extends exam fees deadline

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has extended closing dates for the registration of November 2017 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

In a statement, Zimsec advised all examination centre heads that the final deadline for the submission of entry data for November examinations to Zimsec regional offices was April 21.

“Heads of centres are mandated to check the entry details and certify them correct. In the event that there are anomalies, centres can take advantage of the amendment period, which will close on the 26th of May 2017.

“No candidate will be allowed to make any amendments after closing date, to pave way for other crucial administrative processes.”

According to Zimsec, special attention should be given to registered subjects and options, names which must be in full as they appear on birth certificates, dates of birth and status (male or female).

“The deadlines pertain strictly to Zimsec examinations centres only. Candidates are duly advised to approach the examinations centres to ascertain their closing dates registration.

“These may be earlier than the dates given to centres by Zimsec to allow for certain administrative processes necessary before final submissions are made to Zimsec regional offices,” Zimsec said.

Meanwhile, Zimsec has announced that examination fees are also now payable in instalments over a period of two years starting from Grade Six, form three and form five.

“After a Cabinet decision in 2015, Zimsec came up with a facility, which is meant to assist parents, guardians and sponsors of prospective candidates to pay the national examination fees over an extended period of time.

“Taking into consideration the financial plight of many candidates, this facility seeks to afford every candidate an opportunity to sit for examinations.

“The scheme works as follows; Grade Seven examinations – candidates start paying for the Grade 7 examinations in Grade Six. The payment of examination fees should be done at the school/examinations centre at the rate of $1 per term, making a total of $6 by term three of Grade Seven,” Zimsec said.

“Ordinary Level Examinations – Ordinary Level candidates are able to start paying for the Zimsec Ordinary Level examinations at the beginning of form three. Advanced Level Examinations – Advanced Level candidates are able to start paying for the Zimsec Advanced Level examinations at the beginning of Form Five.”

According to Zimsec, these fees, are strictly payable at the examination centres.