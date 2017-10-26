Zim’s uncelebrated international stars

Problem Masau Arts Correspondent

The saying “a prophet has no honour in his land,” ably suits some musicians and music outfits that have continuously raised the country’s flag high in foreign lands where they command a huge following while back home they rarely receive airplay or attract just a paltry crowd to their shows. One such artiste is Blessing Chimanga popularly known as Bled. He is a drummer of repute and astute composer. His globe-trotting has seen him perform in US, Norway, Germany, Turkey and India among other nations. He is a household name in Italy yet in Zimbabwe people hardly knew him.

“I cannot say I am big outside the country but what I can say is that my music has been growing fast internationally than locally. There are a lot of people who look forward to my shows outside,” he said. Chimanga acknowledged that his type of music is not so popular in Zimbabwe.

“My music has a small market in Zimbabwe, it is an imported type of music that is why I am not popular in the country,” he said. Bled fuses jazz with traditional instruments such marimba and drums.

“I wish one day my music would be appreciated more locally,” said Bled. Chimanga’s case is not isolated. Brian Kadengu was the toast of fans during the Starbrite competition in 2012. After six months of intense competition, the then Chinhoyi-based artiste emerged the winner. After having mesmerised viewers on television during his performances, Kadengu thought it was all systems go. However, five years down the line, he has found that the local fans are hard to please but the silver lining is that the musician has become so popular in Kenya. In an interview with, Kenyan journalist Winnie Ouma describes Kadengu as the next best Zimbabwean musician after Oliver Mtukudzi.

“It has been years since I saw a Zimbabwean artiste so talented like Brian K. His music is so popular here and he has performed several times in Kenya,” she said. It is not Kenya alone but Malawi too. Commenting on his popularity in Malawi, music critic Professor Fred Zindi said: “Little known Zimbabwean rising star who undoubtedly will soon become a force to reckon with in the near future if he keeps up his present singing and guitar playing momentum. It looks like the Malawians have already discovered him before we do.” Well-travelled music group Bongo Love said they have made a big fan base abroad than in Zimbabwe where they remain little-known. The group that has managed to put Zimbabwe on the international map where they perform at major events but ironically, the majestic treatment they get on the world stage is the complete opposite of home. The group’s leader John Mambira appealed to local promoters to give them enough shows so that they can ignite interest among local fans.

“The thing is we are very popular in European countries but Zimbabweans do not know us. This is partly because promoters shun us and we appeal to them that they give us chance to show them what we are made of,” said Mambira. The group has performed many shows abroad among them, Spanish Cultural Centre in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa in 2006, they attended and performed at the 2006 African Caribbean Pacific Festival (ACP Festival) in Dominican Republic, they played three sold-out shows in 2007 with Dispatch at Madison Square Gardens in New York City and they also performed together with Thomas Mapfumo in Eugene, Oregon in 2008.

In recent years they have also globe-trotted performing with Oliver Mtukudzi, Cool Crooners and South African Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Bongo Love is a unique blend of Afrobeat fused with traditional Zimbabwean style music performed by musicians immersed in a globally influenced musical perspective. Their original songs and vibrant dances have captured audiences for nearly a decade making them one of Southern Africa’s most diverse bands. Since 2001, Bongo Love has risen fast in popularity. In March 2006 they won the national prize of the Music Crossroads Festival in Zimbabwe and were selected to participate in the Interregional Festival of Music Crossroads that took place in Maputo, Mozambique.

They also won the Ethno Music Prize. As a result, they were invited to perform in Sweden and the Dominican Republic, leading to their first major tour of the US in 2007. Since that time they have travelled extensively in the US as well as several African countries playing on a variety of stages including festivals, camps, clubs, and private social functions. Mokoomba has caught the attention of the world wherever they perform. The have performed at prestigious festival across the globe. Mokoomba’s big break came in August 2008 at the Music Crossroads Inter-Regional Festival in Lilongwe, Malawi, where in a tight competition they emerged as winners and secured a European Tour and recording contract.

Since then they have embarked on a dizzying journey, impressing international audiences with their energetic brand of music and traditional Tonga beats, and, in April 2013, winning the Best Newcomer Award presented by Songlines Magazine in the UK. Commenting on the experience, bassist Abundance Mutori said, “All of the places we went we got a great response, because every festival and concert was new, a different ambience, a different audience,” However, the group has failed to penetrate the local audience and has been restricted to play during festivals only in the country. The group spends most of the time touring European countries.