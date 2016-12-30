ZimPF official defects to Zanu-PF

From George Maponga in Masvingo—

A TOP Zimbabwe People First official here Mr Ivene Dzingirai has dumped the Dr Joice Mujuru-led political outfit and rejoined the revolutionary Zanu-PF.Mr Dzingirai is former Zanu-PF Chivi South legislator (2008 to 2013).

He was also the ruling party deputy secretary for Administration in Masvingo between 2008 and 2012.

Mr Dzingirai on Wednesday said he was retracing his footsteps to Zanu-PF.

He accused ZimPF leader Dr Mujuru of dictatorial tendencies.

Mr Dzingirai said ZimPF lacked a clear ideology.

He further claimed the ZimPF leadership was full of deadwood and opportunists.

“The first thing that made me turn my back on ZimPF was the issue of inconsistency. Today the party says this and tomorrow they do this. There is no clear direction in ZimPF because at one time they said they subscribe to Nera (National Electoral Reform Agenda) and will not participate in elections until there are reforms but the next thing they field a candidate to contest in the Bikita West by election. What is that?’’ said Mr Dzingirai.

ZimPF is fielding former Zanu-PF national youth league member Mr Kudakwashe Gopo as its candidate in the Bikita West by-election.

The by-election will be held on January 21.

“The other thing which made me to dump ZimPF is dictatorial tendencies by Mai Mujuru. One day we wake up to be told that so and so has been appointed a national executive member without consultation from the membership. Even the national leaders who are there were not elected. We were told that there will be a congress to elect leaders but dates have been changed time and again. There is simply no direction in that party,’’ he added.

Mr Dzingirai took a swipe at Dr Mujuru and other senior ZimPF leaders for attacking President Mugabe on the basis of his age yet most of the leaders in the opposition party were also old.

“One thing I like about President Mugabe is that he is a very consistent man. When he says Government will introduce bond notes or redistribute land, he will do that no-matter what others say. That is what we call leadership. Today people have embraced bond notes and are enjoying the fruits of the land reform programme,’’ he said.

“It is actually laughable that some leaders in ZimPF attack President Mugabe saying he is old but people like Retired Colonel Claudious Makova ‘cannot even walk’ while other ZimPF leaders like Mr Rugare Gumbo are always dozing in meetings and frequently go to the toilet but I have never seen President Mugabe the man they attack doing that. They are just a bunch of idiots.’’

Mr Dzingirai said he was rejoining Zanu-PF as an ordinary card carrying member.

“I am a miner and a businessman. I just want to work for the party for it to achieve its goals. I am not going to seek any post. I just want to serve the ruling party as an ordinary card-carrying member. I was just taken away by the wind and joined the bandwagon to ZimPF without doing some reflection first. My message to President Mugabe and the entire Zanu-PF leadership and membership is that please accept me. I am a prodigal son,’’ said Mr Dzingirai.

Acting Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Amasa Nhenjana confirmed the development.

“I have seen his letter in which he is asking to be readmitted into Zanu-PF as an ordinary card carrying member. He never told us officially that he was joining ZimPF but we knew from the information that we got that he had left Zanu-PF for that party. The good thing is that he is only asking to be readmitted into our party not seeking a position.

“I will give his letter to the party leadership when they come for the conference tomorrow (today) and they will tell us what to do,’’ said Cde Nhenjana.

ZimPF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Mr Jeffreyson Chitando said his party wished Mr Dzingirai well on his journey back to Zanu-PF.

“I have not heard that officially but if the reports that we are getting are true, then we wish him well,” he said.