Zimpapers wins big at Megafest awards

ZIMPAPERS scored big at the Megafest awards on Thursday in Harare after its managing editor Victoria Ruzvidzo and group public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi were rewarded for excellence in their positions.

Ruzvidzo won the Outstanding Thought Leader for Year 2017, while Ms Tonhodzayi was the Outstanding Public Relations Leader of the Year.

Ruzvidzo said she was humbled by the recognition.

“I feel so humbled to have won this award.

“When they told me that I was nominated, I said it was fine, but I thought we had so many leaders who were women in this country.

“Little did I know that I was actually the best. I am so excited about this award.

“I dedicate it to Zimpapers, to my bosses who have always believed in me in the 24 years I have been with the media house as a journalist,” she said.

Ruzvidzo said the award was a result of team effort.

“I give all the glory and honour to God. I also want to thank and appreciate my husband Wallace for the support he always renders me.

“It is not easy to have a wife who is a journalist because of the odd hours and the hard work that you have to put in. He always stands by my side.”

Ms Tonhodzayi said: “I have just done public relations for a year, won many awards as a journalist, and not a public relations practitioner, it is exciting.

“I think public relations can only be measured by how you relate first internally as an organisation and externally.

“Zimpapers is a very big company and has diverse group of people. I think it is a challenge, but we will get there because at the moment I am more concerned with how we can improve communication inflows internally,” said Ms Tonhodzayi. River Valley director Mrs Smelly Dube won the Outstanding Business Woman Award.

Meanwhile, features editor Roselyne Sachiti also won at the 2017 Titanium Health Journalism Awards, Southern Africa held in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday.