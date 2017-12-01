Zimpapers tours St Giles

Margaret Matibiri Herald Correspondent

Zimpaper’s chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke and the group’s heads of departments yesterday toured St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre to learn more about its operations and needs.

This follows Zimpapers’ decision to assist the institution, which resulted in the unveiling of a $10 000 package in September in the form of a month-long comprehensive public campaign, profiling the work of St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre on all its platforms. The campaign, which will run again next year, is aimed at informing the wider public of the work of the centre in the rehabilitation of the injured and returning them to society at the highest physical and functional level and to attract corporal companies to assist with funds.

Mr Deketeke said the company was going to run a campaign as a way of getting the corporates to assist with donations.

“All our businesses are going to run a $10 000 campaign next year to assist with the publicity so that other corporates can assist with donations,” he said.

“We will look at how best we can also assist the institution, for instance Star-FM can assist with the speech therapy studios and NatPrint can also assist with machinery for the woodwork workshop and other occupational skills.”

He urged citizens of Zimbabwe to make sure that institutions that provide services such as those offered by St Giles were fully funded as they benefit everyone. St Giles chief executive Mr Bart Mswaka applauded the move by Zimpapers to give them publicity.

“We would like to thank the management of Zimpapers for coming to our institution to understand how we operate and also assist in letting Zimbabweans know what we do so that children and adults who need our services know where to go. Our major challenge is on resources, we charge for our services and also get a Government grant and corporates help with donations, but it does not to cover all the services we would like to provide,” he said.

St Giles provides services like adult occupational therapy, adult physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, counselling for suicidal individuals or cancer patients, speech therapy and children’s physiotherapy among others. He urged parents and guardians with children who take more time than normal to go through the development stages and those with cerebral palsy to approach the institution for assistance.