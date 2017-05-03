Zimpapers radio to air live from indaba

Herald Reporter

After having its first outside broadcast in Capetown in February at the Mining Indaba, Capitalk 100.4FM is set to register another first by broadcasting from Durban, South Africa at the World Economic Forum on Africa.

Business presenter Ruvimbo Kaukonde has been accredited to cover the prestigious event and conduct live programmes from the Durban International Convention Centre.

President Mugabe is already in Durban where he will join his South African counterpart President Jacob Zuma and several leaders of African countries at the event.

Convening over 1 000 delegates from all major stakeholder groups under the theme: “Achieving Inclusive Growth through Responsive and Responsible Leadership”, the meeting aims to move leaders to change the way they approach development planning by designing policies that ensure everyone benefits from economic growth.

Officials from outside Africa at the forum will include Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Germany’s Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble and Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Brigitte Zypries.

The meeting has on its agenda initiatives for economic growth and social inclusion, digital economy and society, education gender and work, food security and agriculture, environment and natural resource security, health and healthcare and long-term investing and infrastructure.

Speaking to The Herald, Capitalk 100.4FM station manager Napoleon Nyanhi said: “As a radio station we have for some months been building our profile as the preferred business broadcast partner for all events that affect the Zimbabwean economy even if the events are outside Zimbabwe.

“We are very excited to be part of this prestigious event and we will ensure that our listeners are well informed on the African business trends.”