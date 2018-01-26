Zimbabwe’s new political dispensation excites India

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter—

INDIAN investors are excited over the new political dispensation in Zimbabwe and are eager to invest in the southern African country. Speaking to journalists after meeting Energy and Power Development Minister Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who is also the acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, yesterday, Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rungsung Masakui said Harare and New Delhi could work together in several areas of mutual interest.

“There is a huge potential of cooperation and collaboration, especially in the new dispensation where the Government is very open,” he said.

“I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is very happy, the businesspeople are very happy about the revision of the Indigenisation law and that the condition of 51-49 is restricted to diamond and platinum. I think it is a good opportunity for Indian businesspeople to come in and catch up with the businesses here in Zimbabwe.”

Ambassador Masakui said Zimbabwe and India had a lot to share under the leadership of President Mnangagwa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India was implementing several policies that fitted well in Zimbabwe’s new economic trajectory.

“I told the minister that India business and bilateral relationship is aligned with the recent statements set out by His Excellency the President in his inaugural speech as well as in the State of the Nation Address and as reflected in the budget by the Minister of Finance,” he said.

“In India and the leadership of my Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have also very forward looking economic policy such as making India and skill India. India and Zimbabwe have a young population and we would like to cooperate and utilise the energy of these young people who are very innovative, very progressive and very forward looking.

“If Zimbabwe is talking about Buy Zimbabwe and we are saying, make it India, I think there is some convergence there.” Ambassador Masakui said he also met Minister Moyo to implore him to sign the framework of agreement for the international solar alliance initiated by India and France.

He said Zimbabwe stood to benefit much if it signed the framework of agreement before its first meeting in March. “The purpose of my call on the minister is to specially appeal to him if Zimbabwe can sign this framework of agreement before the holding of this first international solar founding members meeting, then Zimbabwe can also become a part of this,” he said.

“There are several benefits that Zimbabwe can have by signing this framework agreement. Zimbabwe has been a leader in the international solar programme from 1996 to 2006, so I was telling the minister that there should be no reason for Zimbabwe to have reservations to this agreement.”

Ambassador Masakui said 48 countries had already signed the framework of agreement, while over 20 had ratified it.