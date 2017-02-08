Zim on threshold of bumper harvest

Elita Chikwati:Senior Agriculture Reporter

Zimbabwe is poised to restore food self-sufficiency and eradicate maize imports amid high expectations of a bumper harvest from increased strategic crops planted during the 2016-17 summer cropping season.This has been attributed to an increase in inputs schemes mainly from the Government and good rains received this season. Experts suggest that even if part of the summer crops, especially maize, were affected by fertiliser shortages and fall armyworm, they remained in good condition and will give high yields.

Farmers under the special maize import substitution programme, known as Command Agriculture, have testified that they will realise high yields, surpassing the five tonnes per hectare target.

In some areas, farmers who do not have maize, have finger millet, pearl millet and sweet potatoes, which they can always exchange with maize farmers. The four major grain crops have registered an increase in plantings.

Farmers planted 1,2 million hectares of maize, compared to 773 000ha last year, registering an increase of 61 percent, sorghum registered an increase of 118 percent from 86 000ha last year to 188 430ha this year.

Pearl millet registered an increase from 56 000ha last year to 124 088ha, registering an increase of 120 percent.

Communal farmers planted 724 735ha of maize, while A1 farmers planted 192 703ha; A2 farmers planted 152 227ha, old resettlement 114 991ha, and small scale commercial farmers planted 46 234ha, while peri urban farmers planted 12 734ha.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa yesterday said the country was going to be food sufficient at national and household level.

He said the average yield was also expected to increase from the current 0,8 tonnes per hectare to over two tonnes per hectare in marginal areas.

“We used to receive low rainfall in Masvingo and the bulk of Midlands, but this year most areas are in region one because of the high rainfall,” said Mr Chabikwa.

“Farmers have planted 1,2 million hectares and if we average two tonnes per hectare, it will be over two million hectares of maize. Due to the rains, farmers have increased the area put under food crops and up to now, some farmers are still planting.”

Outlining the crop update, Agriculture Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Joseph Made said it was too early to talk of yields, as the first crop assessment was still under way.

He said projections for yields will only come out after the results of the second crop assessment.

“It is, however, quite pleasing that these four crops which form the staple are doing well,” said Minister Made. “Assuming the rains continue and we do not have the mid-season drought which normally starts from January 14, southern parts of the country will reach maturity to harvesting.”

Groundnuts registered a 37 percent increase from 151 000ha last year to 206 000ha, sunflower plantings have increased by 83 percent from 1 988 hectares last year to 3 657ha.

Cotton farmers this year planted 155 000ha compared to 105 000ha last season.

Minister Made said the 2016/2017 agricultural season was characterised by a number of input schemes mainly Government being complemented by the private sector and donors.

“This year, the Presidential Input Scheme supported 827 000 rural households under the Presidential Inputs Scheme,” he siad. “This was further supported by the President with 10 000 tonnes of urea that was sourced from China.

“The package went a long way to support communal and A1 farmers. Urea from China came in at the appropriate time to give capacity to rural farmers.”

Minister Made said the early planted maize was doing well, especially the early planted crop, although the dryland crop had taken a shock from the fertiliser shortage.

“I want to assure farmers that in terms of maize and small grains, all grain that will be delivered to GMB will be paid on delivery,” he said.

Early payments last year saw a boost in the grain being delivered to GMB, with farmers delivering 216 000 tonnes of maize and 97 000 tonnes of wheat.