Zim destroy Papua New Guinea

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

A DOMINANT performance against minnows Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 has given Zimbabwe the confidence they needed to achieve their target of reaching the Super League place at this year’s edition.

Zimbabwe handed PNG a massive 10-wicket hiding as they got their campaign off to a flying start on Saturday at the tournament in New Zealand.

The Zimbabweans however, have bigger hurdles ahead against group favourites Australia and India on their path to the quarter-finals, but their coach Stephen Mangongo yesterday told The Herald that his boys are charged up to go all the way.

“World cup opener is always a nervous encounter so it was fantastic to see our lads batting with flair and total dominance,” said Mangongo.

“The lads were up for it which is a key ingredient in competitive matches. After PNG 40-run odd partnership we did not panic but boys upped their tempo through bowling enough dot balls thereby death by strangulation was inevitable.”

Zimbabwe’s 17-year old all-rounder Wesley Madhevere turned in a man-of-the-match performance as PNG were bowled out for a measly 94 runs.

The former Churchill High School student first grabbed three wickets before striking an unbeaten half-century in a 96-run partnership with Gregory Dollar to lead Zimbabwe to comfort victory with wickets intact.

After rain had reduced the contest to 20 overs a side, Zimbabwe captain Liam Roche opted to field first on winning the toss.

PNG enjoyed a solid start as Simon Atai and Igo Mahuru chalked up a 41-run opening stand in nine overs, but they then lost the rest of their batsmen for a combined 54 runs.

Robert Chimhinya sparked the collapse when he had Mahuru skying a catch to deep point for a run-a-ball 26, the innings’ highest score.

The spin duo of Madhevere and Milton Shumba was however, responsible for much of the carnage, taking five wickets between them.

There was also a wicket each for Roche, Jonathan Connolly and Taun Harrison as PNG were skittled for 95 runs in 20 overs.

Madhevere and Dollar then shared an unbroken stand that saw Zimbabwe cantering to victory without losing a wicket and with 36 balls to spare.

Madhevere’s 53 not-out came off 44 balls and included six boundaries, while Dollar faced 40 balls for his unbeaten 41 that included five fours.

“Batting wise Wesley Madhevere was simply a classy act. He put PNG bowlers under the train and mincemeat them.

Zimbabwe face three-time champions Australia in their next match on Wednesday at the same venue. Australia lost their first match to India by 100 runs Yesterday and will be keen to bounce back and save the campaign. But Zimbabwe have vowed to remain focused and were back in the nets yesterday to plan for their next assignment against the cricket heavyweights.

“We are not fazed at all. We remain very calm. Our key strategy is to focus on our processes and to execute role play. We are a fiercely proud African team gearing to showcase our immense talent therefore we have no business to focus on opposition. We just focus on our skills.

“We are keeping feet on the ground and very focused. The very next morning (after the PNG win) we are back at the nets working as hard for the next encounter.

“We have two full sessions ahead. As head coach, I have an eagle eye. He who executes well at training gets a nod to be in the starting 11,” said Mangongo.