Zim celebrates Access to Information Day

Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT and stakeholders in the information industry last week commemorated the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), which is designed to ensure access to information and protection of fundamental rights. The celebrations, which were held at Chogugudza Primary School in Domboshava, ran under the theme: “Overcoming Divides and Achieving SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in Zimbabwe.”

Representatives from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services; the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services and the Zimbabwe National Commission for UNESCO attended the commemorations. Speaking at the event, director of international communication services in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Dr Ivanhoe Gurira said the theme of this year’s celebrations was in line with Government’s aspirations to achieve universal access to information.

“Zimbabwe’s commemoration theme this year is Overcoming Divides and Achieving SDGs in Zimbabwe. The theme dovetails with current Government initiatives to achieve universal access to information through a number of interventionist measures by the relevant Government ministries, including my ministry and agencies under them,” he said.

Goal number 16.10 of the United Nations-sponsored Sustainable Development Goals emphasises on the need for the public to access information. SDGs are mainly meant to create a common set of development goals for all communities in every country. The deadline for attainment of the targets is 2030. They are also designed to pool the efforts of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), governments and aid organisations.

UNESCO believes that it is crucial for Zimbabwe to engage communities and raise awareness on access to information issues as the country is making headway in digitisation, enabling access to Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), and establishment of community radios, among others. The International Day for the Universal Access to Information was adopted by UNESCO in November 2015 and is commemorated on September 28 of each year.