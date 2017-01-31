Zim against readmission of Morocco into AU

Mabasa Sasa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Zimbabwe and several like-minded countries were opposed to Morocco’s immediate readmission into the African Union for as long as it continues to colonise the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Morocco colonised the SADR — which it calls Western Sahara — in 1975 soon after that country had gained independence from Spain.

Since then, Morocco has claimed ownership of the territory, suppressing the Polisario Front and marginalising the general citizenry of the SADR.

The then OAU recognised the SADR as a sovereign territory in 1982, prompting Morocco to pull out of the bloc two years later.

Last year at the AU’s mid-term Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI formally asked for readmission.

However, the kingdom maintains it has a right to occupy the SADR and will not allow decolonisation even if it is readmitted into the continental fold.

Instead, Morocco is seen to be seeking to use readmission as another lever with which to exert further control over the SADR.

Morocco has been on a diplomatic blitz over the past half-year to get African leaders to back its return to the AU.

A simple majority is required for a decision to carry the day, and that was a key matter African leaders were debating yesterday as the 28th Ordinary Summit of the AU opened in Addis Ababa.

President Mugabe has over the decades been steadfast about his Government’s backing for Saharawi independence.

As Morocco told the international media that it had the backing of 40 African leaders, a group of like-minded, pro-sovereignty AU members met ahead of the Summit to consolidate positions.

Senior diplomats from Zimbabwe, Algeria, Uganda, South Africa, Namibia and other countries deliberated on Morocco’s bid and the SADR’s plight.

Sources said the countries were adamant that nothing had changed since 1982 when the bloc accepted the SADR, 1984 when Morocco left in a huff, and today.

“If Morocco wants to be a member of the African Union, it has to accede to the principles of the African Union,” said a Zimbabwean official.

“They have to accept the boundaries that were there at independence, and those boundaries show the SADR and Morocco as distinct, sovereign territories.”

The official added: “Nothing has changed. They remain illegally in occupation of a sovereign African country and no amount of Moroccan propaganda will move us from this position.”
  • mandevu

    seriously. Zimbabwe with its shocking human rights abuses feels they have a right to make these calls? Absolutely rubbish

    • Cash Talk

      The territorial integrity and sovereignty of an independent state is not same as human rights issues!!! Human rights can still be violated in a sovereign state so stop comparing the two. In as much as you feel Zimbabwe has “shocking human rights abuses” that doesn’t mean we are not a sovereign & independent state! You ought to know that!! Zimbabwe has always been on the forefront of restoring the sovereign legitimacy of many African countries – SADR included!!! Allowing Morocco to take control of SADR is akin to allowing South Africa take control of Lesotho and or Swaziland!! That should never be allowed. Never, never, Ever!!!

  • Tiriparwendo

    And what does that mean to the people of Marange. Fighting big battles when we are failing to manage what God gave us in our own land. Poor souls

    • Ndini Ndadaro

      You are off topic!!! Better shut up!

  • Thetruthshallcome

    What do Zimbos benefit out of morocco being refused admission? How much was wasted to go and talk that rubbish? Ask an old lady in the rural areas whether she knows an animal called Morocca and she will tell u nothing. So where is the benefit for us? Mr president is out of touch with roads crumbling under the rains, civil service not paid, hospitals in deplorable state, police corruption (admitted by Chihuri), no electricity, no water, no transport, corruption in govt, the list goes on. When shall Mr president know that his people are suffering?

  • wilshere

    If Morocco isnt part of the AU then how come it is allowed to participate at the Afcon?