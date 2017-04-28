Zim A team for Namibia

ZIMBABWE A are set to play Namibia in four one-day matches in Windhoek, with the first match of the week-long tour pencilled in for this Sunday. A 14-man squad that includes the experienced internationals Sikandar Raza Butt, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tinashe Panyangara, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano and Peter Joseph Moor is scheduled to leave Harare tomorrow.
After the first one-dayer on Sunday, Zimbabwe A and Namibia will meet in the second 50-over match on Tuesday, the 2nd of May.
The third and fourth matches will be back-to-back encounters scheduled for Thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th of May, with the Zimbabwe side returning home the following day.
Zimbabwe A to Namibia 2017
Sikandar Raza Butt
Regis Chakabva
Brian Chari
Tendai Chatara
Chamunorwa Chibhabha
Joylord Gumbie
Innocent Kaia
Timycen Maruma
Wellington Masakadza
Peter Joseph Moor
Tinotenda Mutombodzi
Tinashe Panyangara
Donald Tiripano
Nathan Waller
Management
Douglas Hondo – Head Coach
Wayne James – Assistant Coach
Walter Chawaguta – Fielding Coach
Webster Karimanzira – Fitness Trainer
Anesu Mupotaringa – Physiotherapist
Lovemore Banda – Team Manager – zimcricket.