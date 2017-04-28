Zim A team for Namibia

ZIMBABWE A are set to play Namibia in four one-day matches in Windhoek, with the first match of the week-long tour pencilled in for this Sunday. A 14-man squad that includes the experienced internationals Sikandar Raza Butt, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tinashe Panyangara, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tiripano and Peter Joseph Moor is scheduled to leave Harare tomorrow.

After the first one-dayer on Sunday, Zimbabwe A and Namibia will meet in the second 50-over match on Tuesday, the 2nd of May.

The third and fourth matches will be back-to-back encounters scheduled for Thursday the 4th and Friday the 5th of May, with the Zimbabwe side returning home the following day.

Zimbabwe A to Namibia 2017

Sikandar Raza Butt

Regis Chakabva

Brian Chari

Tendai Chatara

Chamunorwa Chibhabha

Joylord Gumbie

Innocent Kaia

Timycen Maruma

Wellington Masakadza

Peter Joseph Moor

Tinotenda Mutombodzi

Tinashe Panyangara

Donald Tiripano

Nathan Waller

Management

Douglas Hondo – Head Coach

Wayne James – Assistant Coach

Walter Chawaguta – Fielding Coach

Webster Karimanzira – Fitness Trainer

Anesu Mupotaringa – Physiotherapist

Lovemore Banda – Team Manager – zimcricket.