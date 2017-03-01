Zifa target Antipas

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

AS the search for Callisto Pasuwa’s successor begins in earnest, a number of names are being thrown into the fray with former Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas the latest to be linked to the job.

The Warriors job officially became vacant yesterday following the expiry of Pasuwa’s contract with ZIFA.

Yesterday, ZIFA vice president Omega Sibanda said they were yet to get into the trenches to hunt for Pasuwa’s successor.

“The ZIFA executive is yet to meet over the national team. But we hope it will meet as soon as possible. I am sure by Thursday I will be in a position to give you something,” said Sibanda.

However, The Herald is reliably informed that ZIFA, who have always expressed a deep admiration for the former Motor Action man, have the gaffer on their radar again.

Antipas was once tipped to replace the former Dynamos gaffer in 2015 when Pasuwa was briefly relieved of his duties by ZIFA after the contract talks between the two parties collapsed.

But following a public outcry, the coach was immediately reinstated. Antipas was still with Chicken Inn.

The former Motor Action coach is now attached at South African Division One side Amazulu.

Sources at ZIFA said the Association’s wish list also has Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya as Antipas’ assistant with Highlanders legend Peter “Captain Oxo” Nkomo coming in as the goalkeepers’ coach.

However, another source claims ZIFA were still pursuing the route of hiring a foreign coach.

Despite having challenges paying Pasuwa’s salary before the intervention of a well-wisher, the cash strapped organisation are not shying away from engaging a foreign coach. The Warriors will be in action in June when the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers begin.

Their first assignment is a home tie against Liberia before the qualifiers take a hiatus only to resume next year.

“ZIFA will very soon be advertising for the post. They have not really engaged anyone, even informally, as that would have been a breach of contract with the previous coach,” said the source.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has come out in the open to declare he is interested in the national team’s coach job.

He has even engaged ZIFA.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, who is based in Canada, is keen on a full-time coaching job in Africa and another dance with the Warriors has been charming him.

He is also in the running for the Flames job in Malawi although his first priority will be coaching his national team.

According to reports in Malawi, Grobbelaar is among a list of five foreign coaches that have applied to coach the Flames.

Pasuwa, former Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, former Zambia coach Honour Janza and Paolo Duarte are some of the expatriate coaches seeking to replace Ernest Mtawali.

However, Pasuwa is believed to have emerged as the favourite to land the job.

Meanwhile, Pasuwa yesterday met with ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa and handed over the keys of the car donated by Harare businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Chiyangwa also promised to look into the issue of his outstanding dues.

There has been confusion on the status of the Toyota D4D vehicle which Chivayo acquired as part of his support for the Warriors.

ZIFA are also battling to recover another Toyota vehicle which was being used by Mighty Warriors gaffer Shadreck Mlauzi.

That car was also bought by Chivayo. Mlauzi, a teacher by profession, is holding on to the car insisting the Association owe him his dues.

But ZIFA have hit back that they don’t have a contract with the coach who was also relieved of his duties.