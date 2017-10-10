ZEC in massive voter education campaign

Increase Gumbo in Mwenezi

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has started a massive mobile voter education campaign here following a low response in the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR)since it started early last month. The BVR registration programme started in September, but Mwenezi villagers did not participate due to poor mobilisation. ZEC Masvingo provincial election officer Mr Zex Pudurai confirmed the mobilisation programme in Mwenezi which started last Thursday.

“We have launched a voter education campaign which started on Thursday in Mwenezi where officials from ZEC are using different forms of educating people on the importance of voter registration. These officials are using different forms which include door to door campaign, group voter education, going to gatherings, road shows or even in buses, they are going where people are so that the word would reach everybody,” he said.

Mr Pudurai said the campaigns would teach voters at ward level to understand what to expect during BVR registration while notifying them on the gazetted registration points.

“In Mwenezi the voter education will end on October 21 and after that we will go to Masvingo and Chivi from October 24 to November 8 this year,” he said.

Villagers in Ward 18 where ZEC had already done voter education commended ZEC for the gesture but bemoaned the inaccessibility of BVR centres. The villagers said it was difficult to find transport to get to the registration centres.