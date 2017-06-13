Zanu-PF Youth League sets up WFDY preps team

Herald Reporter

The zanu-pf Youth League yesterday launched the national preparation committee for the 19th World Federation of Democratic Youth headed by the wing’s secretary for external affairs Cde Anastancia Ndlovu. The mandate of the committee is to mobilise resources for (WFDY) to be hosted by Russia. zanu-pf Youth Affairs secretary Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga announced members of the committee at the party’s headquarters.

“Cde Ndlovu will chair the committee and she will be deputised by Cdes Mathias Tongofa (Deputy Minister Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment) and Dr Godfrey Gandawa (Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology),” he said.

“These two deputy ministers have a role to play since this a festival of youths.”

Cde Chipanga said they were extending the WFDY invitation to all youths in Zimbabwe.

Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao thanked the zanu-pf Youth League for extending the invitation to all.

He said such a gesture showed that zanu-pf was leading in youth empowerment drive.

Cde Ndlovu said: “Zimbabwe was once honoured by the African continent to be the deputy president of WFDY. zanu-pf was elected to the international organising committee of WFDY to work on logistics ahead of the festival in October.”

As such, Cde Ndlovu said, some of its members would be travelling to Moscow often to work on the preparations.

The 19th WFDY will be held from October 14 to 22 in the resort town of Sochi, Russia.

Russia previously hosted the World Festival of Youth and Students twice in 1957 and in 1985.

The festival aims to consolidate international youth community, strengthen international ties, as well as promote international and inter cultural cooperation.

One of the main goals of the upcoming festival is shaping a common vision of the future by the young leaders from different countries, trying to articulate responses to the most pressing challenges of the generation.

The main agenda of the discussion programme is to encompass the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, adopted by the United Nations.