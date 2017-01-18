Zanu-PF will win Bikita West: Mliswa

Lionel Depute Herald Reporter—

Norton independent legislator Mr Temba Mliswa yesterday tipped zanu-pf to win the Bikita West by-election this Saturday.

Mr Mliswa won the Norton seat as an independent candidate last year.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare, Mr Mliswa said opposition coalitions were not effective on the electoral field.

“You cannot win an election without a component of zanu-pf,” he said. “zanu-pf is the ruling party and for the coalition to think, even if they gather, no matter how big it might be, their numbers are not big enough to beat zanu-pf and that is the truth of the matter.”

“MDC has lost before and people should not put pressure on zanu-pf since this was an independent seat and it is up to the MDC to reclaim it,” he said.

“What is the percentage of the 2013 elections? Over 60 percent zanu-pf, less than 40 percent it was the opposition. If you put the figures together, how do you come in (opposition coalition)?”

Mr Mliswa said he respected President Mugabe because he gave him confidence as an African.

“I respect President Robert Gabriel Mugabe for he gave me confidence as a black man so that we do not fear any other race,” he said. “We believe that we are superior. He has a history that we cannot forget.”

Mr Mliswa dismissed opposition party claims of election rigging in Bikita West.

“Ballot stuffing does not happen,” he said. “Do not lie to people. Youth Advocate for Reform and Democracy (YARD) members are trained, they are coached to be polling agents and everyone who will be present there knows there is no such thing as ballot stuffing.”

Yard is Mr Mliswa’s organisation which he formed after being expelled from zanu-pf a few years ago.

Eyeing the Bikita West seat are zanu-pf Masvingo Women’s League provincial executive member Cde Beauty Chabaya, National Constitutional Assembly spokesperson Mr Madock Chivasa, Mr Terence Makumbo of Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), independent candidate Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri and former Bikita West legislator Mr Heya Shoko.

The seat fell vacant following the incarceration of Munyaradzi Kereke for ten years for rape.