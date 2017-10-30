Zanu-PF unveils congress programme

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF has unveiled a programme outlining preparations for the Extraordinary Congress scheduled to run from December 12 to December 17, this year.Ten sub-committees, which will report to the National People’s Congress committee chaired by the revolutionary party’s secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo, have been set up to oversee preparations for the event.

The Extraordinary Congress agenda is spelt out in Circular Number One/2017 that was submitted to various organs of the party by Cde Chombo on October 18, 2017. Cde Chombo told The Herald last night that they had covered much ground in terms of preparations, adding that everything was being done according to the party’s constitution. The first sub-committee — according to Cde Chombo — is the Documentation and Legal Committee, which is chaired by Cde Patrick Chinamasa, the party’s secretary for Legal Affairs. This committee is responsible for preparing the agenda and programme of the Congress, including the Central Committee report. The finance sub-committee chaired by secretary for Finance Cde Obert Mpofu will be responsible for budgets and fundraising activities, while the organisation sub-committee will compile the list of Congress delegates and determine the venue of the Congress.

Meanwhile, the venue of the Congress, according to Circular Number One /2017 is Robert Mugabe Square in Harare. The security sub-committee chaired by Cde Sydney Sekeramayi will deal with the accreditation of delegates, while the Information sub-committee chaired by Cde Simon Khaya Moyo will be responsible for all material published for the purposes of the Congress. Cde Oppah Muchinguri chairs the Transport and Welfare sub-committee, while Cde Cleveria Chizema will be responsible for the Health sub-committee. The entertainment sub-committee is chaired by Cde Joram Gumbo , who is the zanu-pf secretary for Education. Cde Prisca Mupfumira will be in charge of the Environment and Tourism sub committee. All the sub-committees will report to the National People’s Congress committee. Cde Chombo said the Congress was being convened to prepare and align party structures ahead of next year’s elections.

“We have not had the Biometric Voter Registration exercise before and we did not have the polling station-based voters roll before. We are starting anew and it became necessary for us to meet as Congress that we make resolutions that address these issues to ensure a resounding victory for our party. Election Manifesto cannot be determined by a small group of people, so it requires Congress endorsement,” he said. According to the party constitution, the secretary for administration should notify party organs at least six weeks before the Congress. In line with this provision, Cde Chombo on October 18, 2017 wrote: “In compliance with provision of Article 5 Section 26 (1) (c), the Zanu-PF party provinces met as provincial executive councils and provincial coordination committees over the weekend of 14th-15th October 2017 and unanimously requested the President and First Secretary to convene and Extra ordinary Session of Congress.

“The party constitution in Article 5 Section 28, further provides that “The secretary for administration shall, on receipt of the said resolutions, give at least six weeks’ notice for the convening of an extra Ordinary session of Congress to all members, which notice shall state the date and venue of Congress. Accordingly, therefore, I herein notify the convening of the extra Ordinary session of the Congress details which are as follows: Date: 12th-17th December 2017; Venue: R.G Mugabe Square, Harare; Time: 800am-5pm.

“In terms of Article 5, Section 30, the Extraordinary session of Congress shall deliberate only on those matters for which it has been specifically convened, which are stated below: To confirm and affirm the President and First Secretary, Cde R.G Mugabe as the party presidential candidate in the 2018 harmonised general elections.

“To take stock of the state of the party and to realign its structures, including election of Central Committee members in light of recent developments that have implications on the unity and programmes of the party ahead of the 2018 harmonised general elections,” reads part of the communication from Dr Chombo. Deliberations will also be made on state of the national economy, including exploring measures to ensure economic stability and development. The secretary of administration said Congress will “design appropriate mass mobilisation and education strategies for the ongoing BVR as well as winning the 2018 general elections” and “review the state of the national economy in order to adopt the necessary policy measures in line with Zim-Asset”.

“To give directions on the theme and content of the party’s Manifesto for the 2018 general elections (and) to make the necessary constitutional amendments, including the Women’s quota in the Presidium, as per the 2015 and 2016 resolutions of the National Peoples Conference in Victoria Falls and Masvingo respectively,” reads the letter. Those attending the Congress include members of The Central Committee, National Consultative Assembly, National Council of the Women’s League, National Council of the Youth League, Provincial Executive Councils and all district chairpersons from the main wings, Women and Youth Leagues.