Zanu-PF suspends Jaboon for 5 years

From George Maponga in MASVINGO

THE ruling zanu-pf in Masvingo has suspended under-fire former provincial secretary for the commissariat Cde Jappy Jaboon for five years after he was found guilty of causing divisions in the party among other charges.

Cde Jaboon was suspended from holding any party position for the next five years by the provincial disciplinary committee, which tried him in absentia after he failed to turn up for his hearing.

The decision to suspend Cde Jaboon now awaits final approval from the Politburo. Cde Jaboon was last month suspended from his post as provincial secretary for the commissariat by the provincial co-ordinating committee after he was accused of creating parallel structures.

The Bikita South legislator was also accused of fomenting divisions in the party and abusing his position together with failure to execute his duties among other charges.

Cde Jaboon could not be reached for comment as he was not answering his phone. However, a few week ago, he told The Herald that he was prepared to appear before the ruling party disciplinary panel to defend himself of the charges levelled against him.

Newly elected zanu-pf Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Ezra Chadzamira yesterday confirmed Cde Jaboon’s suspension. ‘’He was suspended from holding any party position for the next five years and is now an ordinary card-carrying member. “Cde Jaboon did not attend his scheduled hearing and was sentenced in absentia,’’ said Cde Chadzamira.

Cde Jaboon has since been replaced by Cde Jevas Masosote from Chiredzi, who was appointed acting provincial secretary for the commissariat.

zanu-pf is gearing for next year the harmonised elections with new-found unity in the party following the successful holding of elections to choose the provincial chairman.

Cde Chadzamira was recently re-elected zanu-pf chair for Masvingo after polling 29 543 votes to outgun war veteran Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise, who got 1 080 votes in a re-run of provincial chairmanship elections.

The first contest between the pair was inconclusive after voting failed to take place in some areas owing to a combination of factors including bad weather, which forced the politburo to order a re-run.

Cde Chadzamira has already said his number one task was to help zanu-pf retain all the 26 National Assembly seats in next year’s harmonised polls.