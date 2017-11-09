Zanu-PF structures solidly behind First Family

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Zanu-PF structures have resolved to stand by the First Lady, Amai Grace Mugabe,who is also the revolutionary party’s secretary for Women Affairs in the wake of vilification by some elements aligned to deposed former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Party provincial chairpersons, Women and Youth Leagues, war veterans, provincial affairs ministers said they would continue to support the First Family and said they would not stand idle as elements aligned to former VP Mnangagwa undermined her. Provincial chairpersons said they had already come up with a list of people who were working with deposed VP Mnangagwa with recommendations that disciplinary measures be taken against them.

This came out during a rally attended by thousands of party supporters at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, aimed at showing solidarity with First Lady after she was booed by some rowdy elements in Bulawayo last Saturday during the ninth Presidential Interface Rally. Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said all provinces were disappointed by what happened in Bulawayo.

“All the provinces were disturbed by what happened in Bulawayo. Your Excellency, we did not know that you have a Vice President who is also a border jumper,” said Cde Kasukuwere responding to reports that former VP Mnangagwa tried to skip the border into neighbouring Mozambique on Tuesday. National war veterans representative Cde Patrick Nyaruwata urged President Mugabe to wield the axe to deal with unruly elements within the party.

“We are behind you President Mugabe and Amai. If there are unruly elements in our midst, they should go. You should not have any sympathy with such elements,” said Cde Nyaruwata. Provincial Affairs Ministers represented by Cde Mandi Chimene from Manicaland said all the allies for ex-VP Mnangagwa must be warned to shape up or ship out.

She said former VP Mnangagwa tried in vain on Tuesday to skip the border using Forbes Border Post, but failed. All provincial chairpersons took turns yesterday to denounce ex-VP Mnangagwa and his allies for unbridled ambitions. Manicaland party provincial chairperson Cde Samuel Undenge hailed President Mugabe for expelling Cde Mnangagwa from Government.

“We are condemning in a big way what happened in Bulawayo. We were pained, but we thank you for the bold decision that you took, Your Excellency when you fired Mnangagwa,” said Cde Undenge. Zanu-PF Harare acting provincial chairperson Cde Charles Tawengwa said they had already submitted a list of those who were part of deposed VP Mnangagwa’s cabal.

Cde Walter Mzembi, who was representing Masvingo province, said the province wanted allies of ex VP Mnangagwa to be fired. Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Cde Dickson Mafios said there was need to take an audit of Cde Mnangagwa particularly on the way he could have handled Command Agriculture.

“He has killed the economy. You need to look into programmes like Command Agriculture to establish if he did not abuse some money together with some ministers,” said Cde Mafios.