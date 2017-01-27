Zanu-PF raps Malema

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Reporter—

Zanu-PF has condemned South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Mr Julius Malema for his unprovoked attack on President Mugabe. Mr Malema this week infuriated many for his unwarranted attack on President Mugabe. In his attack, Mr Malema called on President Mugabe to hand over the baton of power and branded the top leadership of Zimbabwe as cowards for failing to advise him to step down.

Zanu-PF national secretary for administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said Zanu-PF fully endorsed the response given by Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Christopher Mushohwe to Mr Malema’s utterances.

“The statement he (Mr Malema) made, exposed the degree of stupidity in him,” said Cde Chombo. “The statements you make is how you are measured, your capacity to think and understand. The statement by (Mr) Malema was very unfortunate. Unfortunate in that he was trying to talk negative about a man whose superlatives are too many to mention.”

Mr Malema, Cde Chombo said, was prevailed upon by various Western sponsors that were now sponsoring him to fight revolutionary parties in the Sadc region. “He is now being hired to talk on behalf of the Western powers pushing for regime change agenda,” said Cde Chombo.

Cde Chombo said Zanu-PF, the ANC plus four other ruling revolutionary parties in South Africa, Mozambique, Angola and Tanzania among others enjoy cordial relations premised on mutual support.

“Our enemies are exactly the same because they no longer want revolutionary parties to rule because they cannot manipulate and manage them,” said Cde Chombo. “It is very unfortunate that (Mr) Malema has agreed to be used to join the people that are fighting revolutionary parties in the Sadc region.

Cde Chombo said Mr Malema was bereft of ideas should mind his business across the Limpopo. He reminded Mr Malema that President Mugabe has always subjected himself to the rigours of elections and winning all the time.

“If the opposition wants the President to surrender power to them now, this will never, never happen. Never, never happen and it is very clear that President Mugabe is and remains our candidate.

“This is the wish of Zanu-PF. No one is there to challenge him let alone someone who is not a member of Zanu-PF, who is not a Zimbabwean. In a statement, on Tuesday Minister Mushohwe said Mr Malema’s laughable attempt at “turning himself into a trans-border politician on behalf of reactionary forces in the region and beyond”, exposed his agenda and ignorance of regional politics.

He said Zanu-PF’s status as a defender of the black majority cannot be “challenged by storm-in-tea-cup politicians of Mr Malema’s ilk who now delight and revel in the company of apartheid political bed-mates”.

Zimbabweans, said Minister Mushohwe, had no time for Mr Malema’s cheap talk whose party “attracts support and sponsorship of oppressive racial capital, while falsely dressing themselves in the garb of exploited workers”.

Pan Africanist Congress national spokesperson Cde Kenneth Mokgatlhe also slammed Mr Malema describing him as a western agent.