Zanu-PF Masvingo fired-up for polls

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

All is set for the vote to elect a substantive Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson today, with the ruling party’s interim chair for the province Cde Joram Gumbo appealing to members to vote peacefully.

Cde Gumbo said the polls were not a war, but a contest between members of the same party.

Cde Gumbo will preside over the elections to choose the chairperson of the party’s main wing.

Voting is expected to start at 8am and end by 1pm.

The battle in today’s polls pits former ruling party Masvingo chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira against war veteran, Retired Colonel Mutero Masanganise.

Zanu-PF national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere said in a statement yesterday today’s elections would choose the chairperson of the main wing only.

“Zanu-PF national secretary for the commissariat would like to advise Masvingo Province and party district officials that the elections to choose the provincial chairman will go ahead tomorrow (today) Thursday the 23rd of February 2017, in all the party political districts starting from 8am to 1pm,’’ reads the statement.

“The election involves voting for the chairman of the province — main wing, ONLY. No elections will be held for any other position,’’ added Cde Kasukuwere.

He said Masvingo Zanu PF Women’s League chairperson Cde Veronica Makonese and Youth League chair Cde Nobert Ndaarombe and their respective executives would remain in office.

Campaigning for the elections reached the home stretch last night with all the candidates making last minute appeals to voters.

Cde Gumbo yesterday said voting would take place at the traditional ward centres across Masvingo. Only members eligible to vote were expected to turn up at these centres.

There are 242 wards in Masvingo province.

Cde Gumbo said vote counting would be done at ward centres and results sent to district administrative centres where the winner in that particular district would be determined.

The final results garnered by each candidate in every district will be transmitted to the provincial command centre where final results will be announced.

Cde Gumbo urged party members to refrain from violence for the poll outcome to be credible.

‘’We want a clean, fair and transparent election so that the outcome will not cause controversy. The whole process must be peaceful because we are members of one united family. This is not a war,’’ said Cde Gumbo.

He said voters should bring their national identification and party membership cards.

Cde Gumbo appealed to voters to be at the ward centres to vote on time.

‘’Results will be announced at the ward centres and no ballot boxes will be carried anywhere,’’ he said.

While voting in other districts will be done at the traditional ward centres, Cde Gumbo said voing centres in Mwenezi would be announced in due course as some wards in resettlement areas had more than 18 party districts.

Cde Gumbo was scheduled to meet with the Zanu PF Masvingo leadership last night to determine the final number of ward centres.

Fireworks are expected in the battle between Cde Chadzamira and Colonel Masanganise in the race for the provincial chairmanship.

While Colonel Masanganise could not be reached for comment yesterday, Cde Chadzamira refused to pre-empt the vote outcome.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Masvingo provincial chair Cde Tendeukai Chinooneka said the ex-freedom fighters in the province had reached a consensus to back Cde Chadzamira.

The Zanu-PF Politburo recently ordered fresh elections to choose a new provincial executive in Masvingo after most of the posts became vacant for various reasons.

Chivi Rural District Council chair Councillor Killer Zivhu and Cde Nhenjana had expressed interest to contest for provincial chair but later pulled out.