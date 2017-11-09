Zanu-PF expels Mnangagwa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday expelled from Zanu PF two days after President Mugabe dismissed him from Government. President Mugabe fired him from Government on various charges including discharging his duties in a manner inconsistent with his official duties, disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties.

Read More:

His expulsion from the revolutionary party follows recommendations that were made by all the party’s 10 Provincial Coordinating Committees. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo announced the expulsion yesterday following the 313th ordinary session of the Politburo.

“The National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere gave a comprehensive report on the activities in the Commissariat Department. All the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League endorsed the expulsion of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe by His Excellency Cde R.G. Mugabe.

“On the request of the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League, the Politburo has unanimously expelled former Vice President and Second Secretary of the party Cde E.D. Mnangagwa as a member of the party. The Politburo received reports from nine provinces indicating that they have identified a number of party leaders in their provinces who had been involved in Lacoste factionalism in violation of party rules, guidelines and procedures. The Politburo directed that such cases should be directed to the National Disciplinary Committee for action and recommendations in accordance with the constitution of the party,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

Cde Khaya Moyo could not be drawn to comment on a statement released by Mr Mnangagwa yesterday. “We do not deliberate on what is not addressed to us but we take note,” he said. He said the Politburo had also expelled Cde Magura Charumbira from Bulawayo province who was part of the thugs that booed First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe at the province’s Youth Interface rally last weekend. Cde Khaya Moyo added that the Politburo received a report from Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo on preparations for the Extraordinary Congress.

“He (Cde Chombo) told the Politburo that the Congress would be held from December 12 to December 17 in Harare. The theme of the Congress is ‘Consolidating the gains of Zim-Asset through unity, peace and development’,” he said. Meanwhile, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made also briefed the Politburo on the preparedness for the forthcoming cropping season.

Dr Made said 1,8 million households would benefit from the Presidential Input Scheme while 400 000 hectares had been targeted for maize under Command Agriculture. He also said 1,4 million tonnes of maize had been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board with the parastatal paying farmers $497 million while $43 million was still outstanding.