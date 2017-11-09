Zanu-PF expels Mnangagwa

November 9, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories
Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter—
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday expelled from Zanu PF two days after President Mugabe dismissed him from Government. President Mugabe fired him from Government on various charges including discharging his duties in a manner inconsistent with his official duties, disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties.

His expulsion from the revolutionary party follows recommendations that were made by all the party’s 10 Provincial Coordinating Committees. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo announced the expulsion yesterday following the 313th ordinary session of the Politburo.

“The National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere gave a comprehensive report on the activities in the Commissariat Department. All the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League endorsed the expulsion of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe by His Excellency Cde R.G. Mugabe.

“On the request of the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League, the Politburo has unanimously expelled former Vice President and Second Secretary of the party Cde E.D. Mnangagwa as a member of the party. The Politburo received reports from nine provinces indicating that they have identified a number of party leaders in their provinces who had been involved in Lacoste factionalism in violation of party rules, guidelines and procedures. The Politburo directed that such cases should be directed to the National Disciplinary Committee for action and recommendations in accordance with the constitution of the party,” Cde Khaya Moyo said.

Cde Khaya Moyo could not be drawn to comment on a statement released by Mr Mnangagwa yesterday. “We do not deliberate on what is not addressed to us but we take note,” he said. He said the Politburo had also expelled Cde Magura Charumbira from Bulawayo province who was part of the thugs that booed First Lady Dr Amai Grace Mugabe at the province’s Youth Interface rally last weekend. Cde Khaya Moyo added that the Politburo received a report from Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo on preparations for the Extraordinary Congress.

“He (Cde Chombo) told the Politburo that the Congress would be held from December 12 to December 17 in Harare. The theme of the Congress is ‘Consolidating the gains of Zim-Asset through unity, peace and development’,” he said. Meanwhile, Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made also briefed the Politburo on the preparedness for the forthcoming cropping season.

Dr Made said 1,8 million households would benefit from the Presidential Input Scheme while 400 000 hectares had been targeted for maize under Command Agriculture. He also said 1,4 million tonnes of maize had been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board with the parastatal paying farmers $497 million while $43 million was still outstanding.
  • Mugabeism

    To be ZANU-PF is to be Mugabeist.

    Mugabeism says only a Mugabe can ever lead Zimbabwe, and anyone who tries to usurp the Presidency and kick the First Family out of the State House will be expelled as a traitor.

    Mnangagwa tried and now you see the proof ZANU-PF is the party of the Mugabes and only the Mugabes.

    • magonde

      Hear hear. Well said Mugabeism. Only Mugabes can rule Zimbabwe. After Baba comes Amai and after Amai comes vana and so on.

  • Moe_Scyslack2

    Zanu has failed, dismally, to deliver on anything. That’s all that matters. Everything else is a distraction and BS. Hatidye izvozvo.

  • muparavanda

    Zvaiwana ngwarati kudya ivete. Kwanzi zanu inodya vana vayo. I think ED got what he deserved judging by his tainted past. Every Zanu leader should know that this or worse will happen to them as well. They have chosen to impose their will on people and the day of reckoning will come for each one of them including Mugabe and his wife. Mwari ndewe munhu wose. Kuchema kwedu tose mwari arikutinzwa. Mhinduro yake ichasvika sezvayaita kuna mnangagwa.

  • Kwangwari Gwayendepi

    Well i am beginning to believe the real war veterans are all dead. I don’t see how we would have won the liberation struggle with the current cowards that we have in the politiburo. These cowards are simply there to endorse whatever Marujata says. It’s very sad that ZANU PF officials can only be expelled for having presidential ambitions. You’re safe to practice corruption,nepotism and incompetence as long as you pledge loyalty to the first family. How come the politiburo didn’t endorse the wishes of most provinces that wanted Kasukuwere to be fired? It’s because Marujata said Tyson wasn’t going anywhere,and none of the politiburo members said a word. To Garwe i say what goes around comes around,you played a role in making sure amai Mujuru was expelled from the party. Now it’s time for you to carry your cross cde. You will soon be facing all kinds of allegations ranging from,not being a real war veteran,being a traitor,corruption and treason. May the God whom you have often talked about at ZANU PF rallies be with you during these trying times.

  • kdzn

    We don’t care abt you expelling who,the ailing economy is going to expel all of you starting from senile Mugabe. Grace is behaving like a small house- only to realise kuti mdara haana mari wadzingisa vahosi(but,ndiko kwaakabva nako-shiri one muririro wayo,now being done at national level,from Sally’s bedroom).Chigaro chekutonga nhamo,nekuba zvishoma zvacho zvatombosarawo.your time bomb is ticking. Ana khaya moyo ototya mibvunzo from reporters nekutya kuzoita off key.

  • Chamunorwa

    The year 2017 is bringing its curtain down with sad happenings the world over or is it good for change. Zimbabwe has not been spared the rot. The recent dismissal of ED is a sad event for Zanu PF. All this is brought about by the failure of the incumbent President to appoint a successor or allow discussions of a successor. Without hating the man, I think he had done an extremely good job than any man Will ever do for the advancement of the Black’s. You don’t have to agree with me on this. But he has now kiled his legacy coz of his power hungry wife.History is full of great men having been brought down by women
    .Grace reminds me of Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare’s Macbeth . She led Macbeth(Mugabe) to kill his erstwhile friend Duncan (ED) in order to achieve her dreams. All in the belief of the three witches .Similarly the believe in witchcraft is abound in Zanu PF. Joyce was accused of witchcraft now its ED. Is this a coincidence or the President Is being hallucinatory. ED himself is no saint no matter how the war veterans try to portray him, but suffice to say he ain’t as bad as Jonso and Lady Macbeth (Grace) and her vaulting ambition. ED participated in typical crocodile style in the fall of Joyce. Now he himself has become a victim of poetic justice. But my take is who will preside at Mugabe’s funeral ( am not predicting his death but we are all mortals and thus our day will come to pass) since either all those who can articulate well about him are either dead or have been fired. He does not deserve to die in exile or like Thomas Sankara. The man did his time but like sand through the hour glass so are the days of our lives. I cry for my beloved Zimbabwe and hope justice and sense will prevail over greediness.

  • nelson moyo

    Ngwena and leader of team Lacoste has fallen from grace it would seem !?

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    Our revolutionary party expelled leaders in the past. Among the notable are Ndabaningi Sithole, Tekere, Mujuru , and nhasi uno ,Mnangagwa. Those of us sitting at the cell , lower level of the party following indeed the history our party receive the latest expulsion with a sense of dejavu. When leaders seriously disagree they part ways in politics. This also happens across the political divide. In a democracy, the only arbiter is the electorate. The people will scan their leaders and decide which is which. As in the past , we look forward to our revolutionary party, ZANU PF remaining united . The future and unity of our party should not be informed by those expelled but the party constitution, principles and the majority views democratically. All leaders must derive power from those who elect them.

    • Michael Kausiyo

      In your eyes zanu can never do wrong… you always have an explanation

  • yowe

    Ko how far nerumoura dzaMohadi, Muchingiri etc are they still on the job? Have they been forgiven by the first family

  • Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)

    I only pointed out that historically, leaders have parted or were expelled. . I did not say who was an angel or devil in that history. Political history literature is there for us to read and conclude. I stand on my position that “In a democracy ,the only arbiter is the electorate“. Where there is no democracy its not the electorate that decides. I did not say a dictatorship is a democracy. Suffice to say you can view a video where our former VP Mnangagwa made a comment about the expulsion of our former VP Mujuru. That video is now circulating as Zimbabweans debate the current ZANU PF political dynamics.You can also view a videos on what Mutsvangwa said about the expulsion of Mujuru . Principles are principles regardless of whether one is reptile or mammal in politics. I have no political locus standi to judge the pros and cons of the historical expulsions on our party. The issues will remain debatable depending on one`s politics.Please read again my initial posting for your information.